We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween isn’t all about the chills and thrills, it’s also about having fun, which is why we couldn’t resist these new Fabulosa disinfectant Halloween scents.

If you’re always on the hunt for the best cleaning products Fabulosa has given cult cleaning favourite Zoflora disinfectant a run for its money in recent years as a sweet-smelling disinfectant alternative.

To celebrate Halloween Fabulosa has released three new limited edition scare-tastic scents. Each product is ideal for killing bacteria and lifting dirt off surfaces. So you can clean to your heart’s content before getting stuck into those Halloween decorating ideas.

Fabulosa disinfectant Halloween scents

These 4-in-1 cleaning products are just what you need for disinfecting your rooms, not to mention the fact that’s they’ll leave your surfaces super sparkly. Plus, we love the Halloween-themed packaging with its pumpkins, bats and spiders – but which scent will be the most popular?

Gold Touch

First up is Halloween Gold Touch, £1.15 which is like classic Gold Touch, but with a spooky twist. It opens with notes of pineapple and bergamot, alongside sweet fruity notes of rhubarb, raspberry & blackberry onto a heart of violet leaf and herbal nuances. All of this is layered on a base of sandalwood, amber, musk and sweet vanilla, this bright scent is bound to be a firm favourite.

Apple Spice

Next comes Apple Spice, £1.15, a spicy blend of cinnamon, apple and nutmeg with hints of plum and base notes of rich creamy vanilla. Use this scent for a beautiful autumnal fragrance that’s nice and zesty.

Spiced Pumpkin

Lastly, we have Spiced Pumpkin, £1.15, a mouth-watering ripe pumpkin infused with hints of sweet cinnamon bark, tangy orange and tangerine peel warmed by a suggestion of freshly baked cookies, clove stem and crumbly coconut. It wouldn’t be Halloween without a hint of Pumpkin, would it?

Video Of The Week

So, next time you need to stock up, head over to the Fabulosa website where you can indulge in your favourite new scent.

Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party, going all out with trick and treat outfits, or serving up some ghoulish edible delights, there’s bound to be some mess to clear up after, so why not clean away with a themed disinfectant?