Zoflora is the trusty disinfectant that Mrs Hinch and her army of followers swear by. But can Zoflora disinfectant protect against the number one global health concern at the moment – coronavirus?

In the last day, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has doubled. Stocks of hand sanitiser have been plundered in supermarkets, and face masks have become a common sight in most cities.

The last place you want to be worrying about the virus outbreak is in your home. However, research from the Environmental Protection Agency suggests that viruses can remain infectious on surfaces for a matter of days.

Should we be using Zoflora disinfectant at home?

To be on the safe side it might be worth investing in a disinfectant to keep light switches, door handles and surfaces clean.

Zoflora is the disinfectant of choice for our favourite cleaning guru, Mrs Hinch. Not only does it promise to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and virus, but it also smells amazing. However, will it keep your home safe from the coronavirus?

‘Whilst we are unable to test Zoflora on COVID-19 coronavirus until the strain is released by health authorities, we do know that the COVID–19 virus has an ‘envelope’ or ‘sleeve’ around each virus, suggesting it will be sensitive to disinfectants,’ says Sarah Fozzard, Zoflora’s head of home hygiene.

‘Although we don’t have data on this particular virus, we know that Zoflora kills 99.9 per cent of similar “enveloped” viruses within the standard five-minute contact time,’ she adds.

Zoflora has already been proven to be effective against viruses such as Influenza – Type A, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. So while we can’t guarantee it will work, it seems likely that it will help protect your home.

Zoflora has already been proven to be effective against viruses such as Influenza – Type A, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. So while we can't guarantee it will work, it seems likely that it will help protect your home.

