If you are looking for home design inspiration during lockdown then look no further than Frankie Bridge house.

The singer has spent the last two weeks sharing videos of her dancing isolation away with her husband, England Footballer, Wayne Bridge. The pair, along with their two sons have entertained themselves making Tik Tok videos, while staying home in their Surrey family house.

Why don’t we take a quick look around?

Frankie Bridge’s house

Kitchen

Frankie and Wayne’s family kitchen is a haven off storage solutions. A wall of drawers and cupboards ensures everything is stored away out of sight, leaving plenty of space for another Tik Tok dance.

The pair have added a splash of colour to the grey kitchen with sleek blush pink breakfast bar stools. They’re perfect for improntu home drinks with the girls (over house party) or a mini Instagram photo shoot.

Living room

No room is safe from a Frankie Bridge Tik Tok video. The husband and wife duo take advantage of the spacious living room, with plush grey carpets to try the stand up challenge. We love the contrast between the blue velvet sofa and neutral surroundings.

Hallway

Frankie has continued the theme of adding a pop of colour in the hallway. We love the simple idea of painting the handrail and bottom and top pillars of the bannister in navy blue.

You can easily copy this sophisticated look with just a tester pot of paint.

Landing

If you’ve been watching the Bridges latest Tik Tok on repeat you’ll probably be very familiar with their stunning landing. This full length light bulb mirror is perfect for taking that last glance/multiple selfies of your outfit before heading out the door.

Walk in wardrobe

Our favourite part of the house has to be the incredible walk in wardrobe. It looks like it could have been taken straight out of the Princess Diaries 2. The central island is full of drawer storage for accessories and the wardrobes lined in mirrors.

The best part is she doesn’t have to share with her husband…

He has his own walk in wardrobe too! His wardrobe has been given a slightly more masculine appearance, featuring dark wood fittings instead of glamorous grey.

What is your favourite room in Frankie Bridge’s house?