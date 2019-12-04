Who doesn’t love a peek behind the closed doors of a celebrity? Especially when that celebrity is much-loved national treasure Lorraine Kelly, and she’s inviting us into her home to see where she’s hosting a party – to celebrate her milestone birthday!

For inspiration to dress her home, Lorraine worked alongside interiors experts Wayfair.

Lorraine Kelly celebrates 60th in style at home

How are you planning on celebrating this milestone birthday? Will you be decorating your home for the occasion?

‘I’m so excited for my 60th. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a brilliant bash with family and friends. I’m planning on having a party at home and can’t wait to dress my table and make it festive and fabulous. I’ve got lots of lovely new pieces, from table mats to gold cutlery, so it should look stunning!’

What are your top tips for throwing an incredible dinner party, and being the perfect host?

‘I’m a big fan of keeping things simple and prepping ahead – it minimises stress and ensures that you can enjoy the fun and festivities. I also love nothing more than setting the table for a special occasion.’

Going on to explain exactly how she does just that, ‘Choosing lovely linen, gleaming candles, beautiful cutlery and gorgeous glassware makes everything feel that little bit special.’

Adding, ‘I also try to wear something comfy, so I feel relaxed.’

What are you favourite items from your birthday dinner party look’?

‘The beauty of getting the house ready for a party is that it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to look spectacular. On the table, I love the linen napkins and tablecloth, which are elegant but understated.’

‘I’m a big fan of gold cutlery to add that luxe look and you can’t go wrong with a candelabra for instant ambience’ says Lorraine.

‘My favourite piece has to be the drinks trolley. I love the old school vibe and am looking forward to dressing it up, so it’s the perfect serving station for guests to help themselves to a celebratory tipple or two!’

Cheers to that.