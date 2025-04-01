I give it a week before social media is obsessed with this Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp – the matching salt and pepper mills have already gone viral

Addison Ross is introducing its first foray into lighting with a range of wireless bobbin lamps in 10 different (and on-trend) shades. I got early access to this beautiful design and have been using mine for the past month – and I’m happy to report that the Addison Ross Bobbin LED Lamp has become my favourite lamp I own. And given how stylish it is, I predict it will become the next big lighting trend.

You might not be familiar with the brand name Addison Ross, but I’d be willing to bet that everyone’s seen the brand’s products – that’s because many of them have become cult favourites and have gone viral all over social media. I’m, of course, talking about the Bobbin Salt and Pepper Mills, which were the pioneers of the bobbin trend when it first launched.

(They also created the original colour pop scallop tray, if you need more evidence of their excellent track record.)

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

While most of us - myself included - may have thought that the bobbin trend might be on its way out, that’s just when Addison Ross decided to prove us all wrong with the launch of its bobbin wireless lamps that perfectly match the brand’s viral salt and pepper mills.

‘Lighting has always been a passion of ours, and the concept of a portable LED lamp had been something we’d wanted to develop for some time,’ says David Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross. ‘We're always on the move – traveling, visiting galleries, and keeping an eye on emerging trends. Through this, we saw a perfect opportunity to bring a modern, practical, and stylish lighting solution to life. We knew the time was right to bring this vision to fruition – something that blends the best of style, technology, and practicality. It was the perfect next step for Addison Ross.’

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

My favourite lamp colours

Why should you buy the Addison Ross lamp?

As I’ve already mentioned, I’ve had my Addison Ross lamp for the last month and couldn't be happier. I believe it’s one of the best wireless lamps around. The bobbin design with a glossy lacquered finish (an Addison Ross signature design feature) makes it a chic decorative piece in its own right. Plus it taps into the sculptural lamps home decor trend too.

The fact that the lamp is wireless makes it very easy to place anywhere in the home - I’ve been moving mine between my bookcase, my living room side table and my home office desk - and even outdoors in the garden or on the patio.

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

The brand purposely designed the lamp to be able to move outdoors. ‘We saw it as a way to elevate the experience of outdoor living, whether you're dining, entertaining, or simply relaxing,’ says Sarah Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross. ‘We wanted to create a solution that gave the warmth and beauty of light without the worry of candles blowing out. The flattering light, which reflects upwards, adds an ambient glow that takes you to another level of sophistication, both indoors and outdoors.’

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

The lamp is operated with a button at the top of the lampshade and it provides three levels of light intensity, so that you can set it depending on the ambiance you’re looking to create. It offers 10 hours of battery life on its brightest setting – but honestly, I have yet to charge mine, and it’s lasted me this long.

The one downside? Retailing for £125, the lamp is on the pricier side, similar to the iconic salt and pepper mills. But if you ask me, it’s a worthwhile investment in a unique design that will last you for many years to come.

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

Other favourites from Addison Ross

Addison Ross Deep Cherry Red Bobbin Salt and Pepper Mill Check Amazon £58 at Addison Ross It wouldn't be a proper Addison Ross roundup without the popular bobbin salt and pepper mills. And this deep dark cherry red is my fave! Addison Ross Pale Denim Blue Small Round Scallop Tray Check Amazon £80 at Addison Ross Addison Ross was also among the first to introduce those decorative colourful trays with scalloped and wavy edges into our homes. And while the rectangular version has been adopted by many other brands, I don't see round ones like this very often. Addison Ross Navy Scalloped Lacquer Photo Frame Check Amazon £46 at Addison Ross Photo frames are in Addison Ross DNA, but they have branched out beyond the lovely silver styles. I'm particularly fond of these lacquered scalloped ones, again available in various colours.

What do you think of Addison Ross’ latest launch? Are you into the idea of a bobbin wireless lamp sitting on your desk or bedside table?