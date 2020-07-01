We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no doubting that summer holidays are going to be tricky affairs in 2020. For one, budgets are tighter than ever for many families. And secondly, the idea of getting up close and personal with other holidaymakers is just not going to appeal to many of us.

But we’ve had a brainwave. Why not plan a camping trip? It’s cheap, suitably antisocial (you could even pitch up in your own garden) and if you haven’t got a tent, Go outdoors have an amazing sale on right now! And even if you don’t end up using it this year, it will be one to keep ready for when your favourite festival starts up again!

We’ve picked out three great bargains, so you can spend a night under canvas for less than you might expect!

Go Outdoors tent sale

The easy-to-pitch one…

Does the idea of getting caught up in guide ropes and poles put you off camping? Then this is the tent for you. According to Go Outdoors, this is a ‘Incredibly fast pitching tent for quick and easy camping. Ideal for a small family but perfect for two campers who want a bit of extra space.’

The £251 saving is another eye-catching feature!

Buy now: Eurohike Air Genus 400 Air Tent, was £400, NOW £149, Go Outdoors

The £99 one…

Go camping for under £100 with this bargain tent, which even comes with a free carpet for added comfort. It’s roomy, too, so ideal if you are brining the kids or like to travel with all mod cons.

‘The tunnel design makes it quick and easy to pitch and has a sewn-in groundsheet to keep out draughts and insects,’ say the peeps at Go Outdoors. ‘The front porch area is perfect for storing your equipment or relaxing in.’

Buy now: Eurohike Sendero 6, was £250, NOW £99, Go Outdoors

The luxurious one…

Glampers will love this Berghaus design, slashed in price by £401. A bundle deal is available on this design, so for an extra £40 you get a groundsheet protector and a carpet to keep your feet cosy at night.

Go Outdoors says this one is ideal for ‘smaller families or luxury-loving couples with lots of kit who want that little bit more room to camp.

Buy now: Berghaus Air 4XL, was £900, NOW £499, Go Outdoors

Hi-de-hi campers! You’ll be the next Bear Grylls before you know it!