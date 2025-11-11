Craig Revel Horwood reveals the 1 home decor trend he can’t stand – and it’s about to have a huge comeback for 2026

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed the interior trend he’s not pleased to see make a comeback, and it’s bad news if you're a fan of this classic neutral style.

In a recent interview with me to discuss his recent partnership with Sofology , of course, it wasn’t long before we strayed onto the topic of his favourite and not-so-favourite home decor trends .

And the one thing Craig isn’t a huge fan of is a grey colour palette . But with this colour tipped to have a revival in 2026, I asked the experts how we can modernise this classic colour to suit any home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

‘I’m not fond of all the greys that are going on at the moment,’ Craig told me. This dislike of a grey colour palette extends into how they're used in the kitchen too, especially when it comes to the kitchen sink hardware. 'Everything seems to be grey and black taps,' he adds. 'I don’t like that because if you live in a hard water area like I do, those taps will be white before you know it because of the limescale.’

While Craig did tell me he preferred a timeless neutral sofa , this does not extend to grey shades, which can look colder and lack personality if not done well. However, after Benjamin Moore announced Silhouette as their Colour of the Year for 2026, warmer-toned greys are bouncing back onto our radars.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

‘Millennial Grey was once at the heart of every minimalist interior, driven by its cool and sleek appeal. But as our desire for comfort and calm continues to grow in our increasingly fast-paced world, grey is reemerging, this time in richer and warmer tones,' says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore . 'Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year 2026, Silhouette, perfectly reflects this shift. Set to be prominent in interiors and fashion in 2026, this dark chocolatey hue with warm grey undertones embodies a new direction for neutrals,’

‘During the height of the Millennial Grey era, grey served as the perfect backdrop for Scandinavian-inspired interiors that embraced sleekness and simplicity. But as time has passed and our desire for homes that evoke comfort and calm has grown, we have seen a rise in softer, warmer tones that bring a sense of ease to interiors.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Colours like Kendall Charcoal HC-166, Baby Black Seal 2119-30 and Charcoal Slate HC-18 are now proving more popular with their nuanced undertones and softer appeal, striking the perfect balance of sophisticated style and cosseting mood, allowing us to create sanctuary-like spaces in our homes.’

How to style grey

If, like Craig, you’re not quite convinced by the grey revival, using warmer-toned grey could be a better choice if you don’t like the coolness of this colour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Douglas Gibb)

‘Grey is a perfect backdrop for both modern and traditional styles. You could go for a soft grey wall paint to create a cosy, neutral base, or add grey through furniture, such as a painted sideboard or a statement bed frame. Pairing grey with natural textures, like wood or linen, helps to keep it feeling inviting rather than cold,’ suggests Kate Palmer, Creative Director, The Painted Furniture Company.

‘Of course, grey isn’t for everyone, and interior design should always feel personal. You could try using it in small doses, like in accessories or textiles, just to see how it sits in your space. Alternatively, try exploring soft, earthy neutrals like warm taupe or creamy white, which offer a similar sense of calm while feeling a bit more colourful.’

Shop grey

If you don't want to commit to a grey paint shade, try one of these peices of decor and soft furnishings instead.

Bedeck of Belfast Pure Cotton Florence Bedding Set From £70 at M&S This stunning bedding set shows that pattern can look beautiful in a grey colourway. Dibor Set of 8 Vintage Luxury Grey Ribbed Tall Drinking Glasses £44 at Debenhams These grey ribbed glasses will add a sophisticated addition to your tablescape. John Lewis John Lewis Loft Stripe Cushion £40 at John Lewis I love the monochrome style of this cushion. It has loads of visula texture without straying from its classic colour palette.

Your homes should feel personal to you, so if you’re not a fan of grey shades, you shouldn’t embrace the colour just because it is trending. Instead, beige, browns and creams are all brilliant neutral colour schemes to use instead.

Do you agree with Craig and are not a fan of grey? Or do you think it can be given a stylish update for 2026?