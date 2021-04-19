We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Haven’t you seen? Super stylish furniture brand Habitat has wowed the internet with their newest outdoor release, which comes in the form of a garden bar – or a Habitat Beach Bar, in their words. Yes, you read that right. We may not be able to actually enjoy our favourite cocktail sitting on a beautiful European beach right now, or for a good while for that matter, so this might just be the closest you’ll get. And we’ll take it. Buy one of these for your garden or terrace to serve your cocktails in style and wow your guests. It’s undeniably Instagrammable and also practical with plenty of storage for pretty garden-friendly glassware and your favourite spirits. Sorry, bar carts, but your time is over… clearly.

This complete bar is also a total bargain in our opinion, especially when bearing in mind that it comes with two stools and cushions, and it’s made of a steel and rattan combination for durability purposes. Essentially, it’ll last in your garden no matter how many parties you have planned over the summer. It’s currently priced at £350 at Habitat, which we think is impressive since it’s not just for use while drinking – it’s perfect for enjoying breakfast (in style), a few snacks or even dinner. We love!

Habitat garden bar – what else to know?

This Habitat garden bar will be sure to add a tropical touch to your outdoor space, and not just that but it’s surprisingly space-savvy. The bar seats two, with a U-shaped surface for popping your drinks and snacks atop, as well as dedicated hidden shelving for storing your beverages and also built-in hanging glass storage. It even has a roof to protect you (and your drinks) from the sun, while there’s space on the other side for another person to stand and join in the conversation. In short, this bar has everything you need for a fun evening.

“Garden bars have been steadily rising in popularity each year and with restrictions beginning to ease, we’re expecting the trend to peak this spring. They bring a new dimension to the huge home-mixology trend that emerged this past year, offering the ultimate stage to show off newly learnt skills.” – Rachael Fell, Habitat Furniture Buying Manager

What else to know about this Habitat garden bar? It’s has a glass-topped table and it has removable legs for easy storing come winter. Don’t worry: it is water-resistant so you can leave it outside even in the unreliable British weather. It comes with cushions that have removable covers for easy cleaning, while it has a storage capacity of 1.2L. It has a total weight of 70kg and each chair can hold up to 110kg. The chairs sit at around 70cm high, to raise you a bit higher from the floor as usual, but all in all the set measures a total of 100cm high, 50.5cm wide and 60.8cm in depth. Will it fit your outdoor space? We certainly hope so. Take a look at the sophisticated storage on the other side of it…

Yes, there’s even hanging glass storage for your wine glasses, your Champagne coupes and your Martini glasses. That and there are several shelves for holding the sprits or wines and soft drinks of your choice, as well as plenty of bar area for mixing, serving and displaying your most favourite barware. From ice buckets to jiggers and more.

What do you reckon? Will a tiki bar be the newest addition to your outdoor space this summer? We certainly hope so.