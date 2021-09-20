We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new Habitat kids’ range is so pretty to look at – and will delight parents who want to kit out their children’s bedrooms in style, without spending a fortune. Habitat made its name making beautiful, modern furniture that didn’t cost a huge amount, and they’re on form with this fun and colourful new collection.

A great addition to this year’s children’s room ideas, the Habitat range is designed for children aged between four and 10 and is split into three trend stories: Into the Wild, Homespun and Pop.

Into the Wild is all about helping kids bond with the natural world and features prints, designs, and accessories inspired by the animal kingdom. Bold colours like sunshine yellow and forest green increase the jungle-like effect. The crocodile bookcase has to be our favourite, and we really like the fact that all the prints and textures have been designed in-house by Habitat’s design team.

Pop will appeal to parents who like a Scandi-style kids room with a twist. Elegant blond wood desks and graphic shelves are complemented by playful, colourful accents. A collection the adults will savour as much as the kids, but definitely not one of those designed more with the parents than the children in mind. We like all the soft furnishings especially – so cute and cosy.

Finally, the Homespun collection makes the most of soft colours and materials and is described by Habitat as ‘a soft utilitarian style that’s appealingly tactile.’ From pastel rugs to canvas storage boxes and even a pine desk that can be drawn on, this collection is calming, romantic, and yet very functional. It has a lovely, subtly pink colour scheme that is perfect for a gender-neutral kids bedroom.

Andrew Tanner, Design Manager of Habitat, said: ‘Habitat Kids has delivered a great opportunity for us to explore home and furniture for children, not just adults. The collections prioritise three inspirational values, grow, learn and play, ensuring the designs have families at their core whilst maintaining functionality too. Colour also plays an important role and we have been careful to ensure we use a palette that is uplifting and bright whilst supporting wellbeing and positivity.’