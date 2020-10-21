We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your family is steadily growing, rather than moving house be inspired by this lovely family home extension to make space in your current home. This Bristol home merges the modern rear and second story extension seamlessly with the historical structure, accommodating a growing family of five.

The home is filled with buckets of charm, from original fireplaces to the high ceilings. However, the extension overseen by Oasys Property Solutions brings in many must-have modern features for a busy family.

Let’s take a look around…

Inside Harcourt Road

We love a painted door, and this pastel blue double door instantly brings a smile to our face. The family have retained the stained glass windows as a nod to the homes history. However, the brass detailing around the entranceway ensure this home looks anything but dated.

The hallway

The downstairs toilet is the best space to play around with wallpaper. Don’t be afraid that a busy print might dwarf the space. This wild wallpaper is bound to impress any guest.

We were so distracted by the wallpaper we almost missed the gorgeous hearts included on the stairs. This little playful touch gives the all-white hallway a splash of personality.

The kitchen

The family kitchen was one of the areas added in by the rear extension. The space is a perfect modern addition for a busy family. The wooden countertop edges match the wooden floors throughout the property, tying the whole interior together.

A clever extractor fan has been added above the stove to allow anyone cooking to look out across the garden. Have you spotted the hidden wine fridge?

Dining area

The kitchen overlooks the dining area, situated between the sliding doors and corner to corner window. The window offer a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor space, not to mention plenty of natural light.

Living room

The living room shows of many of the original features of the property off in all its glory. The fireplace might no longer be functioning, but it is still the stylish centrepiece of this room with the aqua coloured tiles.

Master bedroom

This master bedroom is flooded with light thanks to the generous window included with the second storey extension. Adding an extension is the perfect opportunity to add extra natural light to a property.

Children’s room

Video Of The Week

This charming room has adapted the traditional space to be filled with storage solutions and playful features to keep kids entertained. We love the teepee in the corner.

Outside

The connection between the indoor and outdoor space created by the extension is best seen from the outside. The windows offer unimpeded views of the garden whether you are in the kitchen or sat at the dining table.

Have you been inspired to embrace an extension?