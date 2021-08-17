We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here at Ideal Home we love nothing better than a homewares collaboration and so when we heard that designer Henry Holland (famous for heading up the House of Holland brand) has teamed up with digital department store Freemans, we couldn’t wait to find out more.

The new collection, called Henry Holland Modern Living, consists of pieces that are all designed to fit seamlessly into an existing interior scheme, with contemporary textiles, soft furnishings, decorative accessories and statement furniture.

So whether you’re looking to update your home with new living room trends or need some bedroom ideas, you’re likely to find a few pieces to give your rooms a quick refresh.

Henry Holland Modern Living collection at Freemans

This crafted collection will have 100 considered and affordable pieces that stay true to Henry’s design aesthetic and interiors vision, with a nod to iconic designs from the 1970’s.

‘I’m so excited to see this collection launch,’ says Henry. ‘I’ve been working with the team at Freemans for a while and I’m delighted by the pieces and the direction. Henry Holland Modern Living is the perfect reflection of my personal interiors aesthetic, working with a concise and retro-feeling palette, and will fit so well into people’s homes.’

Our top 5 must-have pieces

The new range will be available from September, so although we’ve got a few weeks to wait, we thought we’d show you a few of the buys we’ve got our eyes peeled for…

1. Ursa Boucle chair (Shawn), £249

A boucle chair you say? Plenty of curves and a modern black legs? Yes please, sign us up! Priced at £249 this lovely chair is one of the standout pieces in the collection for good reason.

2. Cock-a-Hoop large cup-shaped planter in terracotta, £60

Planters don’t come much cooler than this. We love the speckled finish and sweet little handles – an iconic design that’s bound to be a talking point. Priced at £60 this vase is a savvy investment for timeless style in your home.

3. Framed ‘Love is the message’ poster, £49

Henry’s designed a few artworks, but this one took our fancy. There’s another blue design that we liked too, which says ‘Reclaim Your Joy’ – all good positive messages to have around the home.

4. Ribbed coffee table (The Big Guy), £199

Ribbed furniture has become very much on-trend, and this statement coffee table is certainly going to turn heads. Laden with coffee table books and the best candles, it will be hard to believe you snapped this up for less than £200.

5. Lady C lamp with Jiggle shade, £60

This lamp is rocking those 70s vibes – and as for that shade (swoon!)…

Freemans relaunched in September last year with a totally new look and feel that is all about putting great product at the heart of its offer.

We’ve already seen the brand team up with renowned designer Julien Macdonald, and this new collaboration is looking like it’s going to be equally successful.