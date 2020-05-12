We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy a trendy new speaker to play your favourite playlists? Look no further as the H&M speaker fuses good looks and great sound quality, all at the pleasing price of £35!

Urbanista, leading audio specialists, partner with fashion house H&M to launch a stylish limited edition speaker.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker is ideal for enjoying music both indoors and out. The speaker’s design is inspired by the latest H&M Home summer collection. Adorned with classic blue and white stripes – the fresh and timeless look for summer vibes.

Limited edition H&M Speaker for summer

This latest collaboration’s ideal for fashion and music fans alike. The Sydney speaker from Urbanista is the ultimate portable speaker, that despite its slim and lightweight design – delivers big on sound!

The sleek speaker features Bluetooth 5.0, iOS and Android compatibility. With a smart built-in microphone and speakerphone. Fitting in the palm of your hand, the Sydney is small but powerful.

Plus it’s water-resistant and boasts of with up to 5 hours’ battery life. Perfect when heading out to the garden or beyond.

Buy now: Sydney H&M Home Edition Speaker, £34.90, Urbanista

Video Of The Week

‘We are very excited to collaborate with Urbanista this season, ‘ exclaims Camilla Henriksson, head of marketing at H&M Home. ‘We love to bring our products outdoors during summer and now we can also bring out the music! The Urbanista speaker, with its neat design, matches perfectly with our summer collection.’

Seaside stripes make it dressed ready for the beach!

A wireless speaker is a great addition indoors too. Ideal in a kitchen or home office – to whistle while you work!

The portable speaker allows the freedom of enjoying music wherever you are – in an easy, stylish way.

Music never goes out of fashion.