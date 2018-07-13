Home Bargains cat homeware for the crazy cat lady in your life

It could be you... or maybe these are the purr-fect gifts for a friend

Do you have a feline friend in your life? Then do we have news – or should that be miaows? – for you. Pop into your local Home Bargains store right now and you can pick up a whole range of cat-themed homeware, from cushions to phone cases to keyrings.

The new Binky & Bella range is super cute, and you’ll pay no more than a few pounds for each item.

Why not kit(ten) out your home office with these notebooks, 99p each, sticky notes, 39p, and pen, £1.49? Or buy them as a treat for a cat-loving daughter or son, ready for the next school year?

There’s also an adorable moggy-earred case for iPhones, which costs a paw-ltry £1.49. Ok, we promise to stop with the cat puns now!

For wine-drinking cat fans, there’s an adorable glass featuring a whisker motif that runs through the range, priced at £2.99. You can also pick up a mug (in black or white), £2.49, trinket plate, £1.29 and cushion that’s ‘Reserved for the Cat’ all in the same design.

Oh, and if you love the phone case but don’t have an iPhone, you can always pick up one of these pom-pom key rings, £1.29, instead. They’re just as cuddly and strokeable as the real thing – in fact, maybe more so!

Regular Home Bargains shoppers will know that the in-store offerings change every week, so you’ll need to be quick to get your paws on the range, available while stocks last. Facebook is already going mad for the collection, so we expect it to sell out soon.