Get back in the green-fingered spirit and do it at a low price, as Homebase’s garden sale has items at amazingly low prices.
Related: John Lewis launches its ‘Virtual Christmas Tree’ – will we all be buying ours this way this year?
Homebase is known for selling reliable gardening materials and accessories that last for ages. Plus, they are always lowering the prices of stock, meaning you can get a great discount for items that you really need for your garden.
Or better yet, if you need to do some Christmas shopping for friends and family, these gardening items are certain to make some people very happy.
It’s worth mentioning that all the deals cannot be delivered to your home, but they’re all available to pick-up in stores. There are loads of Homebase’s dotted up and down the UK, so search for the closest store to you and pick up your great deals!
Take a look at these great items that are on a Homebase garden sale. All of these are clearance products so once they’re gone, they’re gone. So be quick!
Homebase garden sale – quick links
- Qualcast 550W Grass Trimmer: nearly 50% off!
- Fiskars Leaf Garden Rake – Extra Large: rake up those leaves, save £7
- HomeBuild Carbon Steel Shovel: this gardening essential is just £3!
- HomeBuild Trowel & Fork: At fifty pence, you won’t find a better gardening deal
- BBQ Buddy BBQ Apron & Glove Set: was £13, now £6.50!
- La Hacienda Wooden Pizza Peel: prepare the perfect pizza on this peel, now half price!
- Kids Wheelbarrow Set: Let the kids join in the fun, nearly £3 off this colourful set
- French Lavender – 12cm: a sweet-smelling combo, now two for just £8!
- Homebase Patterned Weed & Seed – 2 Pack – Medium: these cute leafy gardening gloves are just £1!
Homebase Garden Sale – gardening tools
Kit out your shed with all the latest tech now, and come spring, you’ll be armed with all you need to manicure those lawn and shrubs.
Qualcast 550W Grass Trimmer: was £39, now £15.03
This powerful Qualcast 550W electric grass trimmer can trim lawn edges, around and under trees and can cut shrubs down to size. Its multi-position cutting head rotate for lawn edging, or tilted to reach under low shrubs and other obstacles such as trampolines or garden furniture.
Fiskars Leaf Garden Rake – Extra Large: was £26.95, now £19.95
We’re in peak Autumn at the moment, which means lots of leaves are falling in our garden. With a wide, 65cm head, this Fiskars garden rake has just the right rigidity to retain a good grip, a perfect amount of flex so not to harm grass underneath.
HomeBuild Carbon Steel Shovel: was £7.95, now £3
Whether you’re digging a new flowerbed or removing debris, a shovel is an essential tool for any garden. And at £3, this is a bargain! Its head is made of strong carbon steel, while its paint job makes it resistant to rust.
HomeBuild Trowel & Fork: was £1.95, now £0.50
Like a shovel, a trowel and fork are gardening essentials. At the staggeringly low price of fifty pence (!), you get a trowel and fork combo that has ergonomic grip handles, made of durable Nylon and have handy hook holes. A brilliant deal.
Homebase garden sale – BBQ accessories
The Scandinavians like to cook on the BBQ all year round, regardless of the weather. We think they may have a point – why should we be denied chargrilled steaks just because it’s a bit chilly outside? Up your winter grilling game with these choice buys.
BBQ Buddy BBQ Apron & Glove Set: was £13, now £6.50
A barbeque – during Winter! Even if getting the grill all fired up during the cold season isn’t your thing, you can’t ignore this deal. Make this a purchase for the Summer ahead and keep your clothes clean and hands safe with this comfortable apron and glove BBQ set.
La Hacienda Wooden Pizza Peel: was £25, now £12.50
Not using that pizza oven, which you bought two years ago, enough? This cut-price pizza peel may get you back outside and cooking delicious pizza. It’s a sturdy wooden peel, ideal for lifting any size or weight, while its rubberwood constriction means the handle isn’t in danger of melting.
Homebase garden sale – kids’ gardening accessories
These could make great little stocking fillers for budding gardeners…
Kids Wheelbarrow Set: was £9.90, now £7
Don’t let your child feel left out when you’re pottering about in the garden. They can join in the fun with this adorable, colourful wheelbarrow set. It includes a toy trowel and fork, watering can and spade. It could make a great Christmas present too.
Homebase garden sale – flowers and plants
Add a little colour to your winter garden now.
French Lavender – 12cm: £5 each, or two for £8
Why have one lavender plant, when you can have two! This great deal sees you save £2 when you buy this sweet-smelling combo. This pretty purple shrub is excellent for containers, borders or planted together for hedging – and they are beautiful all year long!
Homebase garden sale – accessories
This practical kit will always come in handy.
Homebase Patterned Weed & Seed – 2 Pack – Medium: was £3.95, now £1
These gloves will literally make you green-fingered! With a beautiful green leaf pattern on a cream background, these medium-sized gloves have a waterproof coating and an elasticated cuff for a firm, but comfortable fit.
Related: Black Friday deals 2020 – all the sales and info you need on furniture, home appliances, accessories and tech
Great for gifts, or a treat for your own garden. Win, win.