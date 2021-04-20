We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Homesense is an amazing place to go when decorating on a budget. It’s definitely one of the shops we’ve been desperate to get back to.

Before your spree, take note of these tips from Homesense buyers – and come home feeling smug about that one absolute bargain you picked up. Faced with aisles of ceramics, candles, and cushions, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But these insider tips will help you shop with military precision.

Act fast

First of all, be decisive. If you hang around, you run the risk of missing out on an absolute bargain.

Put it in your trolley, and if it doesn’t work you can always return it. ‘What you see on the shelves is genuinely all we have in the building,’ a Homesense buyer says.

So they recommend snapping up items you love while browsing – a few extra minutes and that flamingo glass could be gone.

Don’t forget the garden aisle

Homesense is also a brilliant place for finding garden ideas, as there’s a broad range of garden seating ideas. Whether you have a large garden or a small courtyard, it’s worth taking a look.

‘Throughout April, we will be providing shoppers with our biggest ever outdoor offering,’ a Homesense buyer reveals. ‘Think bistro chairs, parasols, benches, deck chairs, and even outdoor sofas, perfect for those long-awaited garden reunions.’

Shop with an open mind

While Homesense is best known for its homeware, it offers many lesser-known products. You can find everything from artisan food and drink, pet supplies and gifts. There’s also a range of luggage to help you find the best suitcase for when we can travel again.

So Homesense’s biggest insider tip is to head instore with an open mind. ‘Don’t beeline for one particular category or product,’ Homesense buyers warn. ‘And think ahead – do you have any birthdays, anniversaries or dinner parties coming up?’

Remember the 4-6 week window

Homesense explains that it has a ruthless stock management cycle ‘designed to give customers exactly what they want.’ If shoppers haven’t bought items after four to six weeks, the products are marked down and put into a clearance area.

To help keep everyone safe, Homesense has floor markings, hand sanitisation stations, and safety screens at check-out tills.

