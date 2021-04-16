We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For homeware accessories on a budget, Primark Home is always worth a peruse. One item that has particularly caught shoppers’ attention since the store’s reopening is this cute little terrarium.

Terrariums are the smallest greenhouses you can buy for indoor use, so perfect for taking care of your smallest house plants. The best news is, it’s only £5! This simple house plant idea will be perfect for styling your houseplant collection into a stunning display.

You could nestle it among books and candles on your best IKEA shelves, display it on the kitchen windowsill or style it on a hallway side table. It would work equally well on the top of your best radiator cover or even in the bathroom to welcome in some greenery.

The glass terrarium has a white metal frame and holds three small succulents. We love its pitched roof that can be held open with hooks on a warm day just like a larger greenhouse. You can also pair it with a mini watering can – cute and functional, and the combo is sure to elevate your plant game.

When Primark posted a shot of the terrarium on Instagram, the post quickly drummed up over 7,000 likes and attracted comments from admiring house plant fans.

One said, ‘Too cute… cannot wait for a Primark spree!!!’

‘I need that Terrarium in my life. Perfect for propagation 👏’ wrote another.

‘These are gorgeous 😍😍’ said a third.

A couple of people were so excited that they left indiscernible messages made of a series of random letters from hitting their keyboard. For more brilliant and cheap ways to update your home, read our top tips for decorating on a budget.

Our love of house plants has blossomed over the past year as we have appreciated more than ever how they bring life to any room. An instant way to ‘bring the outdoors in’, house plants are proven to help us feel calm – not to mention their air-purifying qualities.

And let’s not forget the sense of achievement we feel on keeping them alive. Take a look at our easy-to-care-for house plants guide for inspiration.

The Primania is back in full force with shoppers queuing to get in after a year without their Primark fix. What will you be picking up?