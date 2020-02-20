We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where’s the one place you love to shop so much you can’t stop telling people about it? You know, the place where you picked up that gorgeous side table/lampshade/rug that always gets a compliment? We’ve all got one.

And now, thanks to a YouGov poll, we know which is the nation’s favourite, too. Any ideas?

The answer is… *mimes a drum roll* Homesense. Which for anyone that knows the brand, probably won’t come as a surprise.

Yes, Homesense came joint top of a list that featured strong competition from other Ideal Home favourites such as Dunelm, and Wilko, scoring as many recommendations as Swedish retail giant IKEA. That’s no mean feat in our book.

YouGov most recommended retail brand rankings 2020

When asked ‘Would you recommend the brand to a friend or colleague’, the brands most likely to be recommended were as follows…

1=. Homesense (81 per cent said they would recommend)

1=. IKEA (81 per cent)

3=. Screwfix (77 per cent)

3=. Toolstation (77 per cent)

5. Habitat (76 per cent)

6=. AO.com (74 per cent)

6=. Wilko (74 per cent)

6=. Made.com (74 per cent)

6=. Dunelm (74 per cent)

10. Disney Store (72 per cent)

So why is Homesense such a hit? We think it might be down to its ever-changing offering and the fact you’ll only see one or two of the same thing on its shelves. So you not only come away with the feeling you’ve unearthed a treasure, but that no one else you know will have it in their home. Unique? C’est chic!

And of course, it’s the fact that RRPs are often slashed, by as much as 60 per cent, so you know you’ve got a bargain. We’re currently being tempted by their in-store Easter decorating displays, cookware (look out for Le Creuset and Joseph Joseph) and top-quality towels.

I also picked up the cutest Orla Kiely Thermos-style flask a few weeks back. And it’s my go-to for stunning garden planters that won’t break the bank.

Further down the list, Wilko has upped its homeware game of late, and we’re eager to see if last year’s hit garden furniture ranges will be returning…

Remember this? Shoppers are going wild for THIS Wilko Garden chair

And, of course, Dunelm is there. Its collections are becoming ever-more fashion forward, making it a must-visit for interiors lovers.

Does your favourite store make the recommended list?