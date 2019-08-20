If you’re looking for a chocolate hit without the calories then look no further than this Hotel Chocolat candle and diffuser.

You’ll probably be more familiar with Hotel Chocolat as your go-to shop when you’re feeling like a decadent sweet treat. If you’re feeling super nice a chocolate gift for your friend.

However, while we might be particularly partial to a box of vintage chocolate buttons for Hotel Chocolate, our favourite skinny jeans aren’t. So when we cottoned onto the Hotel chocolate candle that promised us a cacao hit without the guilt we were all ears.

Hotel Chocolat candle

The cacao and vanilla candle has been a star buy in Hotel Chocolat’s beauty and home line, Rabot 1745. The scent won’t be the sickly chocolate-y hit you might expecting from the chocolate brand. The Rabot Estate in St. Lucia, where Hotel Chocolat’s cocoa is sourced, inspires the gentle scent.

Buy now: Candle, £28, Rabot 1745 Beauty Hotel Chocolat

The rich and creamy fragrance blends cacao and vanilla with a woody base of musk, cedarwood and amber. This is something more sophisticated and grown-up than an everyday chocolate candle (if there is such a thing).

The candle is completely natural, made out of a mix of soy, coconut, beeswax and rapeseed with a 100% cotton wick. Priced at £28 this candle has a burn time of 40 hours, and will burn evenly without tunnelling, giving your bedroom or living room a scented boost.

Hotel Chocolat diffuser

Buy now: Diffuser, £34,95, Rabot 1745 Beauty Hotel Chocolat

The candle was joined this year by Hotel Chocolat’s Cacoa and Vanilla diffuser. It has proved a sell-out hit, but is expected to be back in stock online in the next few months.

The Hotel Chocolat diffuser is the perfect option if you are looking to subtly scent your entire home. Made from essential oils, the diffuser is infused with the same musky and amber undertones as the candle.

However, it is the elegant chocolate brown glass bottle that has us truly smitten – just imagine how lovely it will look on a shelf in the living room. Priced at £34.95, this diffuser might not be a bargain buy but it should last for up to six months so will be money well spent.

Plus like chocolate this is a little indulgence, so why not treat yourself?