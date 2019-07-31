Last year Prosecco themed gifts were everywhere. Ahead of the curve is a new Poundland cocktail candle collection that caters for some alternatives on the menu.

From ‘Bellini Surprise’ to ‘Prosecco Fizz’ there’s a tipple themed candle to suit all tastes. Priced at only £1 each it’s the one occasion we’d happily encourage you to mix, try a different scent in every room of your home.

These new candles are in stores now, available while stocks last.

New Poundland candles

The new candles range comprises three scents, all boasting a 32 hour burn time – all for just £1 each. The new scented candles are available in stores now across the UK.

‘We’re delighted to introduce three new scents in to our candle range,’says Harriet Carter, Buyer at Poundland.

‘The cocktail candle range is fun, on trend and really captures those summer moments. We’ve taken great care to ensure every candle smells great and the bold jar colours are a fun addition to any home!’

Prosecco Fizz candle

Prosecco has been the leading champion of the drink themed gifts for the last few years now. The popularity of this cheap alternative to champagne even lead to a near shortage. Remember? When we all thought the bubbles would come to an end? Well thankfully that didn’t happen.

In fact it made us toast more to this delightful thirst quencher. Not just the literal bubbles, we sought out Prosecco gifts in all varieties – because we all know someone who loves a glass of bubbles. This new £1 candle is a great gift for fizz fans.

Bellini Surprise candle

Following on from the Prosecco theme, only with a splash of peach there’s a new Bellini flavour. Just like the drink itself this peachy number is said to be ‘sweet & fruity’.

Not only does the candle smell offer a divinely sweet scent it looks attractive in a bright pink and yellow colour combination.

Rhubarb and ginger candle

Non-alcoholic cocktail themed, this blend of ingredients makes for a ‘sweet & fiery’ scent to invigorate the senses.

Which tipple tempts you the most?