We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So simple but so effective, a life hack to love! One savvy shopper shares her ingenious recycled storage box, made by reusing her plastic packaging after the washing tablets have run out.

Katy May Carmel Galloway shared her simple, yet smart, storage idea with fellow members on Facebook groups including ‘Cleaning Tips & Tricks‘ – and it’s going down a treat!

Katy shares how she soaks the labels off the liquid washing sachet boxes and uses them around the house as storage solutions.

Simple recycled storage box idea

‘Just a bit of a random post really but thought I would share my idea recycled storage box. I love these liquid washing sachet boxes and didn’t want to throw them away so I clean all of the labels off with hot soapy water then get all of the sticky residue left over off with nail polish remover’.

Going on to say, ‘stick some craft stars or some pretty stickers on and I store things like nail polish, sanitary pads, pens, and other bits and bobs in them.’

‘They are perfect to store little things in and look pretty cute too, just an idea to reuse something that would of otherwise been thrown in the bin 🤗❤️ #happyrecycling’.

Katy’s post has been met with plenty of adoration – with over 1.5 and 3.5 likes, loves and wow reaction along with comments aplenty.

‘It has been a huge hit and I’m blown away with the response’ Katy tells us.

Some of the comments say: ‘That’s a great idea 💡’.

Along with one grateful member who writes, ‘Thanks for posting this.. I was going to buy a wooden box to store my essential oils in but now I have seen this it jogged my memory that I have a few of these boxes stored… Off to find them to stow away some bits. Thanks once again’.

After it proved a hit Katy reported back to the group writing, ‘Wow thank you so much everyone 😍❤️.’

Possible household storage uses…

‘Some really amazing ideas have been thrown in, on what else these could be used for. I wanted to give you all some more ideas so here goes for example’

Medication

Arts & crafts bits

Lego

Make-up/Hair accessories

Pens, crayons etc

Paint

Plants

Soap

Pet biscuits

Screws, nails and drill bits,

Pasta/ rice

Tea/sugar

Bin liners

Toy cars

Changer plugs and wires

The community of like minded cleaning fans added further food for thought with the following suggestions;

Video Of The Week

‘We use ours for medications because they are child proof. Obviously still on the top of the cupboard where the kids cant reach them but if they ever did they shouldn’t be able to get into the box xx’ says one.

‘I put my loose change in it 😂😂’ says another.

A hack to celebrate: Wave goodbye to limescale with the £1.49 toilet cleaning hack dazzling the internet

Now in an ideal world we wouldn’t use plastic packaging at all, but given it still seems to be on offer in many large supermarkets, finding an upcycling solution is a great compromise.