Ideal v Great Deal – spend or save on a blush pink, Deco-style living room

It’s a quandary we hear often at Ideal Home. How do you take a neutral, and – let’s face it – bland backdrop, and turn it into something special? The problem is especially common in rental properties, where white walls are often the order of the day, and reaching for a paintbrush isn’t an option. Well, unless you’re happy to lose your deposit.

One way to make a bare living room feel more cosy is to adopt our favourite scheme of the moment – glamour! Contemporary pieces in velvet, brass, soft pink and white create a chic living space with a hint of Art Deco decadence.

We’re picked out five key pieces that will allow you to instantly transform your white or grey space – they’d also look fantastic against deep navy or charcoal walls.

The sofa

Capture the spirit of Art Deco with a structured, curved sofa. Legs should be slender and tapered and the upholstery should be pleated for a truly authentic look. Our great deal is especially good value as it doubles up as a bed for super-stylish sleepovers.

Ideal: Bardolino pink velvet pleated sofa, £689, Amara

Great deal: Margot click clack sofa bed, £499, Made.com

The cabinet

What could be more glam than serving a mint julep or gin and tonic from your very own cocktail cabinet? Our ideal choice has special slots for storing wine glasses upside-down, a wine rack and an adjustable shelf. The great deal is a simpler affair inside, but boast a striking Deco design.

Ideal: Zelda bar cabinet, £899, West Elm

Great deal: Carraway side cabinet, £329, Marks & Spencer

The rug

Anchor your scheme – and update a plain wooden floor – with a shimmering rug.

Ideal: Astral rug in pink, £349, 160 x 230cm, The Rug Seller

Great deal: Brooklyn rug in Rose (pink), £119, 160 x 220cm, Dunelm

The coffee tables

The great thing about nesting coffee tables is that they are adaptable to different sizes of room. Bunch them tightly in a smaller space or when you have a lot of guests – or allow them to just overlap to fill a larger area. Move them from house to house without ever worrying that they’re going to fit!

Ideal: Set of two nesting coffee tables, £315, Rockett St George

Great deal: Set of two Aruba nest coffee tables, £199, Very

The cushion

Already perfectly attached to your sofa? Then make it over with fancy fringed cushions like these. They’re the swish finishing touch that will take your scheme to the next level.

Ideal: Carved Glamour cushion, £19.99, Very

Great deal: Cushion cover, £8.99, H&M Home

Gatsby would be proud…