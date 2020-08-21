We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your little one is dinosaur obsessed, they will adore this new range. We say this because the artful new IKEA Jättelik range is already causing fans to roar with delight.

The plentiful collection offers everything from dinosaur bedding and rugs, to curtains, cushions and even soft toys. It has all the elements to coordinate a child’s bedroom into a haven of prehistoric appreciation.

New IKEA Jättelik collection

Sharing news of the new dino range Ikea says, ‘Our new Jattelik collection is a dream for all dinosaur lovers, with everything needed to transform a children’s room into an exciting world full of prehistoric animals of all sizes, colours and shapes!’

‘Since details and facts are important for children, all the dinosaurs in our Jattelik collection are inspired by the real ones.’

the post has already attracted 7759 likes. Along with a staggering 906 comments, with many followers tagging friends to share the collection. Plus these absolute gems…

‘Children’s room? I’m 38 and I want a dinosaur room 😂😂😂 ‘ says one hilarious comment.

Another to tickle us was that of, ‘Jättelik, a collection by Ross Geller’ any Friends fan will appreciate this one.

And simply, but brilliantly, ‘Need. That. Diplodocus 😍 ‘.

New IKEA dinosaur bedding

What little dinosaur fan would not think this bedding was awesome?! Decorated in dinosaurs of all different colours, shapes and sizes on one side and footprints on the other – it’s a historical education in itself.

The soft quilt cover and pillowcases are woven in a sustainably grown cotton mix, to offer comfort as well as decoration. There are actually four dinosaur bedding sets to choose from within the new Jattelik collection.

Buy now: Jattelik Quilt Cover and Pillowcase, £22, IKEA

In addition to the bedding sets the range offers extra soft furnishings to complete the look. Such as they comfy bolster-style cushion. Filled with recycled polyester this design is especially handy to provide good lumbar support and comfort when little ones choose to sit and read.

Buy now: Jattelik Dinosaur Cushion, £9, IKEA

New IKEA dinosaur rug

All walks of dinosaur life are present on this cute rug design.

Buy now: Jattelik Dinosaur Tracks Rug, £12, IKEA

The matching curtains as seen in the IKEA Instagram post are also available, priced at £19. All totally affordable to transform a little ones room on a budget.

The range is in stores and online now.