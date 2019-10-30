You can’t beat a classic sheepskin rug for creating cosy interiors, thanks to their warming qualities. Naturally one of the best priced designs are the IKEA sheepskin rugs, that retail from just £25.

The versatile rugs are now available in two new fashionable shades of Pink and Dark Blue.

As two of the hottest shades set to dominate homes for 2020, we can see these new colours proving very popular. The best-selling rugs are already available in more natural tones of Off-white, Beige, Dark Brown and White.

New IKEA sheepskin rug colours

Sheepskin rugs are the ideal accessory to dress homes all year round, especially winter. Wool as a material regulate body temperature. Ensuring you keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Due to their tactile soft texture they can help to add an extra layer of comfort for living rooms and bedroom in an instant.

The IKEA sheepskin rugs are made using responsibly sourced wool, that is naturally soil-repellent. This simply means the rugs are more durable to withstand water, stains, oil from ruining the fabric.

Buy now: Smidie Sheepskin Rug, £35, IKEA

The new Millennial pink shade is a pretty new addition to the range. The soft dyed hue lends a more theatrical feel to the natural sheepskin collection. The soft pink hue is the ideal accent colour to pair with greys of all depths and on-trend brooding dark navy and black paint tones.

Pink is also a beautiful contract colour to team with green – as opposites on the colour spectrum these two shades compliment each other perfectly.

Buy now: Smidie Sheepskin Rug Dark Blue, £35, IKEA

A sheepskin is so versatile for the modern home. They can be placed on the floor as intended or draped over furniture to create a modern, cosy vibe. Placing sheepskins on sofas and chairs is particularly popular among Scandi decors – you know it’s a stylish approach if the Scandinavians are doing it.

IKEA recommend, ‘Use 1 STOPP anti-slip underlay’ if using the sheepskin as a floor rug

IKEA say, ‘Since 2015, all leather, cowhides, sheep- and goatskins at IKEA are chrome-free. Chrome can be very toxic for people in the production and for the environment, which is why we use alternative substances.’