John Lewis & Partners has opened the doors to its dedicated Christmas Shops around the country with a whole load of festive treats on offer. Here’s a list of our pick of the must-visit pop-ups, brilliant ranges and exclusive offers available from now until the big day.

You can personalise your Quality Street

Buy in store: Quality Street ‘Choose your Favourites’ personalised 1.2kg tin filled with Crispy Truffle Bite chocolates, £15, John Lewis & Partners

Last year, John Lewis teamed up with the iconic Quality Street to offer personalised tins, but this was only available in select stores. This Christmas, tin personalisation has been extended to 17 stores across the country, with the added option (for My John Lewis members only) of filling it with just one flavour of their choice – perfect if you have a firm family favourite! The shops will also selling a new flavour – Crispy Truffle Bite – exclusive to John Lewis only. Yum!

It’s a treasure trove for Christmas decorations

Buy now: Campfire tree decorations, from £2, John Lewis & Partners

This year, the brand has a hefty seven decorating trends to choose from, ranging from traditional reds and frosty whites to a party disco theme packed with neon shades. The Christmas shops have all of these on display, both in situ on trees and in colour co-ordinated shopping sections, making it very easy to find what you need. What’s more, there are plenty of wreaths and garlands, co-ordinating cards and wrap, fairy lights and lit decorations… basically everything you need to transform your home for Christmas.

Buy now: Sanctuary tree decorations, from £4, John Lewis & Partners

Regarding the ranges on offer this year, Dan Cooper, John Lewis & Partners’ Christmas Buyer says: ‘When it comes to decorating their homes, our customers are getting bolder and more confident every year, using lights, trees and accessories both inside and out. This year the most stylish, on-trend trees will be those that create a natural look and an informal silhouette. In artificial trees, we expect sales of prelit styles will overtake unlit styles for the first time this year.’

You can create your own posh Kit Kat present

Buy now: The KitKat Chocolatory, from £7.50 for a six-finger bar, John Lewis & Partners

You may have heard that the nation’s favourite teatime treat has taken a turn for the luxe this season, with a choose-your-own range of flavours available in special, personalised packaging, perfect for gifting to friends and family (or lets face it… ourselves).

John Lewis & Partners has two special pop-ups this Christmas in London’s Oxford Street and Manchester’s Trafford Centre offering you the chance to create your own expertly handcrafted KitKat from a wide range of delicious chocolate and toppings. If you can’t make it to the stores, don’t worry – you can choose one of the six ready-made flavours available online, priced from £7.50 to £25 for the bling-tastic gold-leaf covered version.

