John Lewis click and collect service has been suspended due to the rising covid-19 cases. Before you panic about how you’re going to finish your living room overhaul, the department store is still offering deliveries.

As of the end of Tuesday, January 12, there is no option to click and collect on new orders from John Lewis stores. Customers will be able to collect orders made prior to the end of Tuesday this week.

The retailer has also stopped offering in-home services and installations, unless ‘essential to customers’ wellbeing’. However, services such as the installation of a washing machine booked before the Tuesday cut-off can still go ahead.

John Lewis click and collect suspended

In a statement the retailer has said, ‘All existing bookings will be honoured where the customer still wishes to proceed, but no further bookings for non-essential services will be accepted.’

There is one small loophole. It will still be possible to collect John Lewis items ordered on click and collect in Waitrose stores.

The John Lewis click and collect suspension is a temporary measure to reduce social contact and make shopping safer. The retailer hopes the measures will help reduce reasons for non-essential travel in the current lockdown, and encourage customers to stay at home.

John Lewis has said that it went ahead with these measures in response to a ‘clear change in tone and emphasis’ from governments across the UK urging people to stay at home.

Andrew Murphy, Executive Director, Operations said: ‘We are acutely aware that the country is at a critical point in the pandemic and are constantly thinking about how best the Partnership and our Partners can play our part in limiting the spread and impact of the virus.’

In an effort to suppress the virus, Waitrose, has made face coverings mandatory unless a customer is medically exempt or under the age of 11. There are also marshals at supermarket entrances and where possible, only one member of a household is permitted in the store at a time.

Which stores are still offering click and collect?

Supermarkets such as Aldi, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons are all still offering click and collect in some of its stores. Many DIY stores such as B&Q and Homebase are also continuing to offer click and collects services.

However, we will keep you updated if this changes.