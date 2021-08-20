We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’re expecting or fancy giving your little one’s room a makeover the new Laura Ashley baby and child collection might have just what you’re looking for.

This latest collection has used some of Laura Ashley’s most popular and well-loved prints from the archive, including nautical sailboats and delicate vintage florals. All of which fit in seamlessly with this year’s biggest home decor trends of florals prints, and the continuing appeal of the traditional cottagecore aesthetic.

We always think children’s bedroom ideas are some of the best to brainstorm. It is one of the most fun rooms to decorate as the furniture and accessories are so sweet. Whether you’re planning a nursery, upgrading from baby to toddler or teen, or making over a playroom the new collection is full of elegant pieces.

Laura Ashley’s new baby and child collection

‘Laura Ashley has always been a favourite with families and reconnecting with this important audience has always been a priority for all of us,’ says Poppy Marshall-Lawton, head of brand and partnerships Laura Ashley.

‘The opportunity to introduce our archive prints to another generation of new parents is simply incredible and we hope these designs will mean as much to these young families as it has for those before them.’

Love a ditsy floral print? Then the Libby 2.5 tog sleep bag and knitted blanket might be for you.

We love the sweet little storage basket too, but the real hit for us is the Libby curtains with their ruffled bottom.

Encourage your little one’s imagination to drift away with the nautical sailboats in the Ahoy range. From the rug to bedding, muslins to stripe eyelet curtains, you can deck the entire room out in this cute nautical theme.

Teaching the A-Z couldn’t be easier than with the Alphabet design. Its subtle natural colourway will go with most schemes and as well as being educational, the duvet set is made from organic cotton. Why not get your little one to try finding the letters to spell a new word each evening at bedtime?

The range is available exclusively at Next.co.uk. When Laura Ashely announced it was closing its doors last year we were heartbroken, however, the brand’s lovely soft-furnishings have lived on thanks to Next.

Will you be adding a touch of floral or cottagecore sweetness to your little one’s rooms with these designs?