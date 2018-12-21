Laura Ashley set to close stores across the UK – here’s what we’ll miss

It's sad news for one of the most iconic home stores on the British high street



This week, we were sadden by the announcement of the Laura Ashley closures. The much-loved homes and fashion retailer has announced it will be closing up to 40 stores across the UK – as reported by The Guardian.

Famous for its floral fabrics and country classic furniture Laura Ashley has become a staple for any modern country home.

‘From humble beginnings in a little Welsh town, It’s the floral designs for which it’s renowned,’ explains one avid fan.

Here are just a few things we love about Laura Ashley, and why we’d be sad to see stores close…

1. Complete furniture ranges for all styles

Laura Ashley has a huge range of classic furniture ranges, with everything from bedsteads to coat racks – if you want to go matchy matchy this is the place!

If you’re style is country classic there are oak and walnut wood ranges. If shabby chic is your thing, there are multiple French painted furniture ranges. The Art Deco inspired mirrored furniture sets are just the thing for a modern glam look.

2. Beautiful prints and great British style

Laura Ashley is one of the best, if not THE best, on the high street for doing co-coordinating wallpapers and fabrics – to give interiors a cohesive look throughout. From the instantly recognisable ‘Oriental Garden’ design to the ‘Serena’ contemporary floral, the prints are perfcet for adding a modern country feel to any home.

3. Designer-look lighting

The lighting range is one of the best around in terms of high-end designs on the high street. It’s not cheap, but with the amazing discounts on offer, often up to 30 per cent off, it’s always possible bag a bargain.

4. Gifts and home accessories

It’s the unexpected place to turn to for chic gift sets. From Art Deco inspired photo frames to decorative scented candles, there’s an affordable gift for every occasion. The retailer has been slashing prices in a bid to compete in a struggling market. A sign there are troubles ahead perhaps?

Reassuringly new chairman has been quoted as saying, ‘My long-term view of the UK is that I have confidence in the UK. We will continue to invest in the UK. As long as Laura Ashley stays relevant, there’s no reason we can’t get over this speed bump’.

Laura Ashley is part of the MUI retail group.