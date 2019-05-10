We encourage you to pay special attention to the middle aisles in Lidl this weekend! There’s a new ‘Kitchen Essentials’ range arriving. With prices for starting from as little as £1.49, it’s one not to be missed – especially if you need to update kitchen appliances. We’re particularly taken with the stylish glass kettle, priced very competitively at only £19.99.

Whether if you’re looking for a new kettle or a microwave (just £49), the kitchen event an affordable appliance for your home.

The new kitchen collection hits stores from this Sunday 12th May, available while stocks last.

New in Lidl glass kettle

The stylish Silvercrest glass kettle features LEDs ,that change colour as the water comes to the boil. That’s one way to jazz up making a brew.

The sleek design features a concealed heating element and stainless steel encapsulated base. The silver base will help to add a touch of metallic magic to worktops.

With automatic switch-off, boil dry protection and a removable limescale filter this kettle is a clever as it is attractive.

Coming soon: Silvercrest Light-up Glass Kettle, £19.99, Lidl

Glass kettle designs have been a popular addition to grace kitchens in recent years. Thanks to the exposed water chamber they’re a great way to ensure we’re conscious of our water consumption.

While we’re talking about the know-how of energy conservation, it’s noteworthy the 1.7 litre capacity kettle has a power consumption of 2200-2400w.

Customers have the choice of either White or Black, for all the trimmings. We say choice but it might be a case of grabbing whichever one is left – these kettles are bound to sell out quick!

In addition to the kettle, the new range is offering more fantastic prices on electrical appliances. Such as this Sharp microwave for under £50! With 8 programmes, defrost function and a 1 year warranty – it’s a whole lot of cooking power for your pound.

Coming soon: Sharp Solo Microwave, £49, Lidl

This fabulously priced new collection is crying out to update Kitchens, on a budget.