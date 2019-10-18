If you’re a fan of a crunchy yet oozy cheese toasty, then you need to get down to Lidl stat, and pick up the Lidl microwave grill.

Not only does it allow you to whip up toasties in the microwave, but priced at just £14.99 it is also £20 cheaper than Lakeland’s best-selling Lékué microwave grill!

Lidl microwave grill

If you are new to microwave grills, the Lidl microwave grill works by popping it in the microwave for a few minutes to heat up. Once it is hot, slide your sandwich ready for toasting between the two plates. Being careful, because they can reach temperatures of 220 degrees.

However, it isn’t just toasties that you can whip up in seconds. The Lidl microwave grill can be used to grill steaks, salmon and even vegetables.

Buy now: Microwave grill, £14.99, Aldi

This is the perfect lazy gadget to help you get dinner on the table in a matter of minutes.

Lékué microwave grill

The Lékué microwave grill from Lakeland first brought the wonders of microwave-made toasties to our attention.

The microwave grill went down so well with customers that Lakeland was struggling to keep it on their shelves. We can’t blame them as we were blown away by the idea of a multitasking griddle pan. Especially one that promised crisp toasties without a bulky panini press cluttering up the kitchen.

Buy now: Lékué Microwave Grill, £34.99, Lakeland

Video Of The Week

The microwave grills from Lakeland and Lidl are almost identical apart from the colour of the silicone handles. The Lakeland grill also features silicone bands to hold the two plates together making it better suited to toasting a stuffed panini.

We should also point out that the Lakeland team claim that the Lékué microwave grill is the best they’ve tested for getting that oh so important toasty crunch.

However, for less than half the price we’ll be more than happy to test the toasty crunch credentials of the Lidle microwave grill.