We’ve never wanted the sun to come out more! These Lidl paddling pools are so fantastic we might not even wait – we’ll just have to fill it with warm water.

Hot off the heels of the hot tub, the discount supermarket has brought us news of these epic paddling pools to turn gardens into an adventure playground.

The up-coming range includes a Kids Adventure Paddling Pool, available in a Pirate or Jungle theme, for just £34.99 and a Water Slide for just £7.99!

These family fun buys are coming just in time for the next long weekend – on sale in stores this Sunday 19th May.

Hours of fun are in store with this fun outdoor collection…

New Lidl paddling pools

Where to start? more than just a paddling pool, these models have inflatable accessories. The Kids Adventure Paddling Pools offer all this for the affordable price of £34.99.

The two pop-up playgrounds feature not only a giant paddling pool complete with cool water sprayer, but also a whole range of inflatable accessories and games.

Coming soon: Jungle Paddling Pool, £34.99, Lidl

Available in either a playful Pirate or exotic Jungle theme, these pools are all you need to make a splash on on hot sunny days. You could even fill the pools with balls to create an imaginative ball-pit.

Taking the puff out of prep, Lidl is also selling a Double-Barrel Foot Pump for just £5.99. A well-worth bargain buy to take the hassle out of getting the party started.



Calling all mini pirates! This is the paddling pool for swashbuckling little ones. Complete with inflatable swords and cannon balls, there’s hours of imaginative play ahead with this pool design.

Coming soon: Pirate Paddling Pool, £34.99, Lidl

Lidl water slide

Slide into the long weekend with this quirky water slide. For kids and adults alike, this is great to ensure fun for all the family our in the garden.

The sliding surface is soaked by fine water jets, which kids and fun-loving grown-ups can glide down. Fear not, there is a safety measure in place, by way of a water-padded landing cushion.

Coming soon: Water Slide, £7.99, Lidl

Happy paddling to one and all.