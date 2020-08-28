Don’t miss Lidl’s stylish ladder shelving unit for £49.99 – in stores now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This weekend you can pop into the discount supermarket and pick up this invaluable furniture piece, to add a smart storage solution to any room in the home. Lidl’s affordable ladder shelving unit is just the thing to declutter the home office especially.

The simple but effective storage solution has been brought back for a second year running, after selling out in record time last year. The chic storage ladder returns as part of a new Scandi style homeware collection, launched yesterday in stores.

With this new range Lidl are on hand to transform living rooms and more, all on a low-cost budget.

The new homeware collection includes stylish storage furniture, chic rugs and more, all landing in-store now – while stock last.

Lidl’s ladder shelving unit

Minimalism meets functional with this smart Ladder Shelving Unit for just £49.99 – an unbeatable price for such a multifunctional piece of furniture. Offering plenty of storage and display space it’s a great solution for small space living. Ideal for compact living rooms, home offices, hallways and bathrooms due to its slimline design.

The tall, vertical design simply props against walls, taking up minimal floor space, all the while providing valuable platforms for all your storage needs.

Finished with a high-quality birch wood-effect finish the ladder adds a Scandi chic vibe to any room. With matt white shelves providing open storage compartments the vertical storage ladder provides plenty of room for books, curios and more.

Finally a smooth-running drawer on metal rails, allows for important concealed storage too. This design aspect makes the ladder suitable for smart home office storage.

All in all the affordable sleek modern storage solution is as stylish as it is practical.

The new Lidl homeware buys are available in stores nationwide now, whilst stocks last.