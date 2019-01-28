London’s best home extensions have been revealed – and they’re stunning!

One word - wow!

Space, style and saleability – a well designed home extension can tick all these boxes and more. And New London Architecture’s (NLA) Don’t Move, Improve! 2019 competition – which focuses on ‘the importance of innovative, high-quality design’ – has unveiled some the best in the capital.

If watching an episode of Grand Designs sitting on your statement sofa is your idea of a dream day in, then you’ll love scrolling your way through some of the highlights of the competition – all of which scream contemporary cool.

London’s best home extensions

First Prize – The Chapel (Camberwell)

It’s no wonder this masterpiece of modern design claimed the competition’s top prize. It took a big vision to transform this unloved 1935 chapel and this design has that in bucketloads. The ‘tent’ roof maximises daylight, giving this flexible living space an expansive feeling.

We love the room’s stark minimalism and those unique powder pink dining chairs add an understated pop of colour.

Practical as well as pretty the extension encompasses a new lower ground level for bedrooms, a large ground floor living space with vaulted ceiling and a mezzanine level to create a private space. The central wood burning stove adds warmth and breaks up the clean lines of this new addition to the building.

Second Prize – Stego (Southwark)

Why have one raised extension roof when you can have several? Corrugated metal adds a futuristic feel.

A touch of green trim around those statement folding doors help to seamlessly blend the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Third Prize (Joint) – Folded Wedge Townhouse (Lewisham) and Lauriston Road (Hackney)

If you can’t go up or down, then the next logical property extension step is to go out to the side. And that’s exactly what this concertina-style design does to great effect.

We love the contrast between the up-to-date exterior and 70s style interior touches.

This double height extension is bold without being brash, and the we love the sleek black framing on those doors too.

Exposed concrete + exposed bare brick walls + a simple but striking wooden dining table = a big old nod to Scandi chic.

Best Interior – Crouch End House

This multi-level extension harmoniously blends a mixture of architectural styles.

The collection of Edison bulb lights looks even more striking against the exposed wood rafters. A mixture of open shelving and closed cupboards add interest.

Most Cost-Effective (Joint) – Scissor Truss House (Lambeth) and Breakout Extension (Haringey)

This floor-to-ceiling windows in this hut-like extension means the entranceway is completely unobtrusive.

With it’s criss-cross ceilings over the skylights, a stylish dining set up this kitchen/dining/living space certainly packs an architectural punch.

Expanding family? No problem. This extension adds extra sleeping space in a creative way we could never have dreamed up.

Bathroom suite on one side and plenty of room to do the drying dance on the other. The black brick walls make this space even more memorable.

