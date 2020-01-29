We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to get the look of Louise Redknapp’s home? You now can, as Louise works with the design team at George Home at Asda!

Louise has chosen 27 key pieces for her own home, which she shares with her fans via a curated Love Louise Edit. Hooray for a celeb look we can all afford, it’s supermarket savvy shopping at its best.

Her favourites are a mix of accessories for every room of her home across bath, bed, kitchen, dining, lighting and living.

Love Louise Edit at George Home

The 27-piece accessories edit is curated from new season George Home collection. The beautifully soft neutral colour palette including dove and charcoal greys, dusky pinks and creams reflects Louise’s contemporary interior style.

’I was so impressed by the mix of colours, the quality and the general design and look of the products,’ explains Louise.

Louise picked out both the rattan floor lamp and the pendant as her most loved. And for good reason, rattan continues to be one of the hottest trends of this year!

‘It was so easy to pull out an edit that I was super happy with. My favourite items have to be the glassware, it’s so stylish. The green tumblers are nice and heavy weight whilst the faceted glasses are delicate, so perfect for different occasions! Whether that’s dinner parties or dinner in the garden’.

Lousie Redknapp’s home style…

What’s your interior style?

‘I like really modern interior, but I like a twist of retro in there which is why I think the George Home stuff works like the glassware and the cutlery. It’s got a real retro feel to the design. I like to create texture within the house, like a dark hallway that goes into a lighter space and lots of whites, dark greys and light greys.’

What’s your favourite room in the house?

‘I think the kitchen is the room I always walk to first. Having boys that raid the fridge all the time and come down to the kitchen when they want something, I like to make a living space out of it – the feel of it being somewhere everyone can sit down and relax.’

‘I really think it’s important to try and have family meals together and also when I’m down in the kitchen doing stuff and there’s comfortable space, it means the boys come down and hang out there. Whether it’s with their friends, or doing their homework. It works really nicely to have that comfy kitchen area for all the family to be!’.

We know Louise has a good eye for all things fashion and interiors from A Style Album…

It was an absolute pleasure to talk all things on-trend with Louise.