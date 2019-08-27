Dog owners across the nation will be familiar with the nightly sofa struggle. You get up to make a cup of tea and, oh look! Your canine companion has curled up in the warm spot you left behind. Big or small, dogs have an in-built talent for taking advantage of even the smallest sofa gap and before you know it, the whole family is on the floor while they snooze outstretched, paws-akimbo!

Cats, on the other hand, are more like a shifty flatmate with no boundaries; sneakily taking up residence on a shoulder or even head while you’re trying to catch up on the latest nail-biting episode of Peaky Blinders. Sigh!

But we wouldn’t change a thing, right? We love those fidgety, snoring, balls of fluff no matter what, and that’s why they deserve their very own pet sofa from the new collection by Made Priced from £25, it’s time to upgrade stinky cushions and chewed plastic for a luxe lounger even the fussiest Fido will relinquish ownership of the couch for.

Warning! Cute overload…

Kyali dog sofa

Your dog will be talk of the park with this sleek Scandi sofa in natural ash wood. Well hello there, stylish pet furniture!

Buy now: Kyali medium dog sofa in natural ash and grey, £159, Made.com

Kysler round pet bed

Upgrade your pet’s snooze spot with this luxurious velvet doughnut bed. It comes in sizes small, medium and large, and has four colour options, including vibrant mustard and cosy faux sheepskin.

Buy now: Kysler medium round pet bed in ink blue velvet, £39, Made.com

Piet pet sofa

Go ultra-modern with the Piet sofa in sleek chrome and with a charcoal grey padded cushion. Perfect for fitting in with an urban interior.

Buy now: Piet pet sofa in chrome and grey, £199, Made.com

Kysler extra large pet bed

Perfect for bigger dogs, this extra large plush bed comes in five different colours to match your interior and has a washable inner cushion. We love the teal piping detail on this comfy cush.

Buy now: Kysler extra large pet bed in grey, £59, Made.com

Moby pet sofa

Posh pussies and pooches will adore this velvet pet sofa complete with copper legs. Match it with the full-sized (human!) Moby sofa for the ultimate co-ordinated living room look. Also available in mustard.

Buy now: Moby medium pet sofa in vintage pink velvet and copper, £159, Made.com

Kyali square cat bed

The centre of this cool cube pulls out to reveal an independent perch. Cats will love winding in and out of the cubby holes or lounging on the washable top and bottom cushions. Also available in dark walnut wood. Why not match this with the Kyali dog sofa if you have both pets?

Buy now: Kyali square cat bed in natural ash and grey, £99, Made.com

There are lots more cat and dog bed designs to check out at Made.com, plus stylish accessories such as cool copper and brass bowls and food storage sets. You’d be barking mad to miss them!