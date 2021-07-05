10 bargain Made sale storage finds you don’t want to miss

The Made sale has arrived, and with it has come heaps of bargain buys, from bookcases to wine racks and desks. This storage flash sale won’t last for long, so get in before it ends – and check out our top picks. Prices start from just £30. Whether you’re searching for somewhere to store your shoe collection, a space-savvy desk to WFH in comfort and style, or even a place to display your glass collection, it’s all here.
Related: Storage solutions for small spaces – 22 brilliant ideas to store more in limited space
You can shop the entire Made sale for yourself, or keep scrolling for the Ideal Home edit.
Made sale
Apartment Coat Stand |
£79 £65 at Made
This slimline coat stand isn’t just practical but it’s pretty, too – and it’s great for smaller hallways. It has four hooks for holding coats, hats umbrellas and more, and it stands alone so it’s ideal for renters who don’t want to drill holes into their walls. Not only that, but it has a Scandi-style matte finish to complement the rest of your decor.
Clover Acacia Wood Bread Bin |
£39 £32 at Made
A stylish solution to hiding your bread, bagels, rolls and more, this Acacia wood bin is large, durable and on sale right now. Its lid even doubles as a chopping board!
Nabiel Hallway Storage Unit with Mirror |
£99 £79 at Made
Check out this smart storage unit that’s perfect for hallways. It has a mirror for checking your hair before leaving the house, hooks for holding your coats and a shoe shelf for your favourite pair of heels. All in one! It’s ideal for teeny hallways – and smaller budgets.
Kennedi Perforated Metal 3 Tier Storage Trolley |
£49 £39 at Made
If you need some extra storage space in your kitchen, home office, bathroom or wherever else, this trolley is on wheels and it features heaps of room to store anything from toiletries to glassware and stationery. It’s practical and affordable, and you can move it from one room to another with total ease.
Gunner Set of 3 Extra Large Metal Storage Trunks |
£159 £129 at Made
These lovely storage trunks are an easy way to hide eyesore bits and bobs such as kids toys or video games. They’re metal so they are highly durable, while they come in a pack of three and each one differs in size. Style them all together, stacked, or separately in different bedrooms. They also can be fastened shut, safe from inquisitive small hands or paws.
Hopkins Narrow Bookcase |
£199 £169 at Made
This impressive bookcase has hidden compartments for hiding those books that aren’t quite Instagram-worthy. It’s nice and compact so it could even be placed in a hallway, while it comes in two colourways.
Moss Wall-Mounted Storage Shelf |
£69 £55 at Made
If you have any lovely glassware or kitchenware that deserves pride of place in your kitchen, then this wall-mounted shelf can help you do that. It has space to hang wine glasses, stack bowls, line up tumblers and more. It’s also minimalist and it’s a lovely way to decorate an otherwise plain wall.
Hopkins Compact Desk |
£149 £119 at Made
If you are now WFHing for the near future, or for more than a couple of days a week, it would be a smart idea to invest in a desk to do so in comfort and style. Not only that, but having a desk helps to switch off at the end of the day, rather than working from your sofa or your dining table. This one comes in four finishes and it has two drawers.
Tulma Compact Cupboard |
£199 £159 at Made
Place this in your living room as a TV unit or in a hallway for storage, and display candles and plants on the right, and hide knick-knacks on the left. It’s modern, fun, it has tapered legs and the door slides from left to right.
Clover Acacia Wood 22 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack |
£119 £99 at Made
Wine drinker? This 22 bottle rack ought to store your collection in style. You could even use it for sparkling water and more, while it’s perfectly minimalist with a black stain finish. A bargain if you’re asking us…
Don’t miss: Home office storage ideas – 39 ways to keep a work space organised