Sorry if it’s too early to mention Christmas tree purchases, but these bargains are already out there! If you’re looking to slim down the festive spending budget this year, look no further than the Marks and Spencer Christmas Tree Bundle.

The little bundle of festive joy contains a 6ft Pre-lit tree, a topper and 59 decorations to dress it to perfection. All of that for the purse-pleasing price of just £35.

Available in traditional red and green or glam silver colourways, there’s a style to suit all homes.

Save time and money this Christmas by buying everything you need in one go, with these ingenious bundles.

Bargain Christmas tree bundles at M&S

Marks & Spencer say, ‘Unwrap an all-in-one sparkling surprise with our Christmas in a Box set. The tree is six feet tall and pre-lit for easy festive twinkles, and it comes with a topper and 59 decorations in a range of different shapes, patterns and finishes.’

The tree in the bundle stands 183cm in height, with a diameter of 101cm. It’s the ideal size to make an impact in any room, without being too big!

Buy now: Christmas Tree Bundle, £35, Marks & Spencer

The most traditional of the two colour schemes is a red, green and gold combination. A delicious mix of classic baubles in the three colours ensures the body of the tree is stylishly dress.

A pairing of red and gold stars for the topper puts the perfect finishing touch to the decorations.

If you’re not a fan of the more traditional red and green colour scheme there’s a glitzy silver bundle. The selection of 59 decorations includes frosted cones and an assortment of matt, high-shone and glitter round baubles.

This bargain set is giving us the Christmas feels. Sorry if it’s too early to contemplate – but these are on sale already!

Christmas is the most wonderful, yet often most expensive time of the year. This bundle is set to help with that.