With just over a month left of 2020, it’s time to look ahead to some of the interior trends which are set to be popular next year. There’s no time like the present either, as lockdown has got us thinking about DIY projects and renovations.

For those looking for a little inspiration, we already have an idea of some of the trends which could be lurking just around the corner. That’s because new research by Roofing Megastore analysed Google Trends data throughout 2020. Across a range of different interior design styles, colours, furniture, home improvements and accessories, to see which are predicted to be big in 2021.

One of the interior styles that’s seen a 94.74 per cent increase in popularity since the beginning of the year is the mermaid tile trend.

Mermaid tile trend: big for 2021

As the name suggests, the tiles form a scale-like shape which are reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail when they are fitted together. The tile trend has already gained momentum on Instagram, with the hashtag #mermaidtiles

Some decide to mix and match colours while others prefer to go for a more uniform effect – sticking to a colour palette. this look lends itself to watery tones of blue and green.

They look particularly great in the bathroom for their aquatic associations, but they also make unique tiled splashbacks in the kitchen, too.

What’s more, mermaid tiles are a great option for a statement wall and will keep things bright by reflecting the light.

It also looks like Cottagecore is here to stay in 2021 as well, as Google Trends saw a 1075 per cent increase in popularity, alongside dried flowers, dark blue kitchens and Herringbone flooring. Of course, those looking for more interior decor inspiration, should know that statement rugs and neutral paints are set to be popular next year. too.

We can’t wait now we are spending more time at home than ever before!