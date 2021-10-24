This Edwardian home in Oxfordshire is filled with smart design features

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This new-to-the-market charming Edwardian house is bursting with smart design features, from clever storage solutions to bold kitchen ideas.

The four-bedroom Minster Road is set in East Oxford and features a tasteful interior that we can’t wait to show you. It is complete with characterful fireplaces, panelled doors and stripped floors throughout – not to mention a beautiful garden that we’d happily spend our days tending to.

Want to take a peek?

Minster Road exterior

Meet Minster Road, with its beautiful bay window and traditional brick exterior. A link-detached property, it’s arranged over three floors and we think it would make a great family home.

In fact, whether you’re a lover of period charm or prefer modern living, this place has the perfect mix.

Living room

Step inside and you’ll find the tranquil neutral living room, where cornicing, high ceilings and an elegant fireplace add a grand feel to the space. That large gold mirror and globe chandelier ramp up the luxe factor, while sofas with scrolled arms and brass-coloured castors add a nod to the period of the house.

Kitchen

What’s not to love about this kitchen? From the panelled cabinetry and large, open layout to the Scandi-style dining table and painted floorboards, this room gives us all the feels.

Everything’s been thought of here, from the kitchen lighting ideas to plentiful kitchen storage ideas, including a place for wine and a magnetic strip for kitchen knives. In the summer, throw open the door to the garden and enjoy your outlook and some fresh air while you cook.

Bedroom

Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms set over a further two floors, but we wanted to show you this one in particular. Why? Well, it’s often thought that overhead storage is a dated concept, but when it’s done well, it can create a place for books or display items and utilise otherwise unused space.

Garden

Video Of The Week

Head outside to the traditional garden, which has been professionally landscaped and is an impressive space for entertaining and improving your green-fingered hobby. We’d happily sit out on the patio and admire the view, with its small designated formal areas and climbing plant ideas.

Minster Road is up for sale with Knight Frank for £895,000.