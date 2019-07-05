Love the designer luxe look for your home, but without spending the big bucks? For that we’d say check out the latest arrivals in the Morrisons home department. The new Cooks & Home range have a fabulous, if surprising, selection of glam affordable home accessories.

We love nothing more than supermarket finds, as you well know from our Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Lidl round-ups. The only thing we love more is when we can compare key finds to designer buys of a similar style – and count the savings.

To prove the latest Morrisons accessories are as goods the designer versions, we’ve compared key buys to that of much-loved John Lewis.

Morrisons home vs John Lewis

Brass and copper are having key metallics for this season. Both work so well with key on-trend decorating colours in interiors, such as navy, olive green and blush pink. Largely due to the warmth of both metallic tones. While the John Lewis is more contemporary with its minimalist slim head, if you’re looking for an ultra cool metallic lamp and want to make a saving, the Morrisons design is indeed a great deal.

Ideal: Shelby GU10 LED Task Lamp in Brass Black, £5o, John Lewis

Great deal: Kafe Desk Lamp in Copper, £35, Morrisons

Saving £15

Make time for a classic look wall clock. You can’t go wrong with a timeless grey finish with black elegant clock hands.

Ideal: Thomas Kent Laura Clock, £25, John Lewis

Great deal: Padstow Wall Clock, £10, Morrisons (In stores now)

Saving £15



Add a flourish of pretty pattern with a decorative bedspread. The John Lewis version features the iconic Morris & Co Strawberry Thief pattern, whihc as become a much-loved country classic. In a slightly more purple colour palette is the ditsy floral print option from Morrisons home, a compromise only on the designer print aspect – but worth it if you want to save BIG time.

Ideal: Morris & Co Strawberry Thief Bedspread, £275, John Lewis

Great deal: Ditsy Stripe Bedspread, £27, Morrisons (In stores now)

Saving £248



These simple black wire frames are a great way to make a simple, yet stylish statement of your photos. Both create the illusion of photos floating, thanks to the clean lines and sense of space around the actual main frame itself. The Morrisons design is also wall mountable, only adding to its value.

Ideal: Umbra Prisma Photo frame in Black, £17.50, John Lewis

Great deal: 3D Photo Frame, £6, Morrisons

Saving £11.50



An over all saving of £289.50 for suitable similar buys.

Grab something glam and great-value this weekend while doing the food shop.