Ten nominations have been carefully selected from thousands of B&Bs across the UK. Which one gets your vote?

Who doesn’t love a beautifully presented B&B? The prestigious Eviivo Awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the independent accommodation sector, have revealed the shortlist for the finest bed and breakfasts across the UK.

‘With over 1,000 B&Bs opening since 2015, it is great to see that the sector is enjoying a revival’ exclaims David Weston, awards judge and Chairman of the Bed & Breakfast Association. ‘These brilliant B&Bs are diverse in what they offer and this can be seen in the nominations for the ‘Most Beautifully Presented’ award.’

The eviivo Awards celebrate the best of Britain’s award-winning B&Bs, guest houses and small independent hotels.

From five star guesthouses to more humble homestays, those shortlisted have been chosen for their beautiful interiors.

Take inspiration from these beauties…

Most Beautifully Presented B&B shortlist

1. Folly Gill, Yorkshire

The high vaulted ceiling with original beams instantly grab your attention in this stunning room. It’s light and airy, not what you’d always expect from a B&B.

Folly Gill is a stylish one bedroom cottage in Scarborough, Yorkshire. The enormous bedroom accompanies an open-plan living area and a marble-tiled bathroom.

2. The 25 Boutique B&B, Devon

Owners Andy and Julian welcome you to their five star accommodation in Torquay, Devon. The rooms are certainly interesting! With a metallic padded wall and luxurious velvet accessories this room at The 25 Boutique is ultra glam.

This room doesn’t really require much of an introduction, it speaks for itself!

3. Brightham House Boutique B&B, Devon

Industrial chic meets new modern country at Brightham House Boutique B&B. Set on three floors of a Victorian villa, this B&B is packed full of character – including a cool cocktail bar.

4. Woolmarket House, Gloucestershire

‘Rooms and breakfast for lovers of the English countryside’ is what they say. This delightful B&B in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, offers guests a cosy mix of rich woods and velvet interiors.

This chic B&B boasts a freestanding bath in the bedroom! A characteristic synonymous with modern boutique hotels.

The remaining nominees include:

Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’ winner Delamare Farm B&B, in Cambridgeshire.

Greylands Guesthouse in Llandrindod wells, Powys.

The Greyhound Country Inn in Honiton, Kent.

Catch Seafood Ponteland in Newcastle, Northumberland.

The Pennellen Bed & Breakfast in Hayle, Cornwall.

Camilla House in Penzance, Cornwall.

Over the coming weeks a panel of industry experts will judge the applications. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on the 16th October. We wonder which one will be taking home the bacon, and which will end up with egg on its face?

May the best B&B win!