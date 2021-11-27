We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New research has revealed the 10 most eye-catching home decor trends in people’s homes – and although some of these might already be on your radar, there are some surprising results.

The study, conducted by financial services comparison site Confused.com, used eye-tracking science technology to identify the items guests looked at first when compared to other trends in the home, to reveal which were the most eye-catching. Before you indulge in the Black Friday furniture deals it might be worth taking note.

The top five most eye-catching decor trends

1. Boucle

Snapping up the number one spot is the soft, neutral trend for boucle, which caught people’s eye the fastest and took participants just over one second to focus on. Maybe it’s that warm, cosy fabric that drew people in? Either way, these nest chairs from Sofology (£499) would certainly cause us to stop and look.

2. Rattan furniture

It’s a trend that’s proved popular for a while now, and rattan looks like it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Opt for statement pieces like this Primark rattan sideboard and create a light, relaxed look – or mix it up with chandeliers and luxe fabrics for a much richer effect.

3. Dark kitchen cabinets

Deliciously dark cabinetry came in at number three and we can see why this striking trend would be so popular. We love this bespoke design from Kitchen Makers, with its complementing gold handles and tone-on-tone walls.

4. Mid-century furniture

In at number four is the trend for mid-century furniture, where tapered legs and rounded corners help characterise the look – as seen here with this Cox & Cox linen armchair.

5. Berber rugs

Video Of The Week

Lastly, taking the fifth spot are Berber rugs, with their distinctive looped pile. Overall light in colour, with flecks of grey, they are one of the best rugs for a cosy addition to any home – and we’re pretty sold on this design by Loaf.

Other eye-catching decor trends included painted arches and herringbone flooring, along with macrame, black shower fixtures and dried flowers. Do you have any of these in your own home?