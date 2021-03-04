The most popular bedding colour revealed – and it isn’t white

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

White bedsheets might sound like a bedroom staple, however, according to new research by property rental specialists Essential Living they aren’t the most popular bedding colour in the UK.

Essential Living compiled research from bedding sold across the UK’s top suppliers to uncover the most popular bedding colour. The research found that Mrs Hinch’s favourite shade of grey was the nation’s most popular bedsheet colour.

It was a close battle with grey only just beating white to the title as the best-selling bedding colour with 27 per cent. White bedding was found to be used to make up only 23 per cent of our beds.

Blue came in as the third most popular colour. It’s not a shocker to learn that bedding in neutral shades of white, grey and blue are the best-sellers. Timeless and effortless, these calming hues ‘harmonise perfectly’ whilst adapting to any environment with unfused serenity. However, colour expert Momtaz Begum-Hossain warns against playing it too safe with neutral colours in the bedroom.

‘It can make a room feel clinical, rather than comforting. Bedrooms are a special place that deserves more thought than the ‘easy option’, so instead of beige, let your senses guide you to other colours that make you feel calm,’ she suggests.

Relationship expert Jen Kaarlo agrees, emphasising the importance of considering the use of colour in a bedroom. ‘Think of the bedroom as a cocoon that always allows for the possibility of a brighter day ahead,’ she says.

Mood-boosting colour combinations

If you are looking to add some colour to your bedding choice Momtaz advises a ‘striking combination that commands attention. She suggests a dazzling trio of royal blue, sky blue and mustard to energise, reassure and motivate the mind, body and soul. However, if your partnerships in need of a peace dove fix, opt for a mediating mix of white, magnolia and mauve to restore the soothe swoon.

You can also use colour to counter any bad vibes around your home. Turn that frown upside down with a ‘warm and welcoming’ combination of magenta, canary and terracotta. In times of scream-into-the-pillow despair, a refreshing mix of aqua, white and orange, or a calming palette of white, duck-egg blue and soft pink are perfect for counteracting frustration and fatigue.

Bedding colour trends for 2021

Royal blue

Momtaz predicts that royal blue will be one of the next big bedding trends for 2021. ‘Royal blue is well-suited to couples and individuals who want a space where they can sleep soundly, yet also use it for work and leisure activities,’ she explains.

Light green

In unprecedented times, soft greens evoke growth, harmony and a deep-rooted connection with nature. ‘When you’re going through periods of change, work-related stress, personal anxiety, or relationship strains, green can offer comfort,’ Momtaz says.

Peachy terracotta

In contrast to cooler neutral shades, stone-baked hues and blushing apricot shades evoke sun-kissed warmth and escapist contentment, ripe with soul-nurturing energy.

Will you be giving your bedding an overhaul? Or sticking to your neutral favourites?