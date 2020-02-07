We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A whole gang of the famous faces from the Mr Men books have just arrived at Aldi.

The characters are welcomed in stores as part of the new kid’s bedroom collection. From favourites such as Little Miss Sunshine to Mr Bump there’s a Mr Men heatable soft toy for all to embrace.

The quirky microwaveable soft toys are ideal to keep kids toasty at bedtime – plus inject personality to their rooms.

Which Aldi Mr Men character to choose?

The famous Mr Men characters are from the children’s book series by Roger Hargreaves, also adapted into the children’s television programme.

The Mr Men franchise began back in 1971, with the introduction of Mr Tickle – and the books and characters remain ever as popular today.

Mr Tickle

Here he is, the original Mr Men! Mr Tickle as a heatable soft toy/cushion is the ultimate cuddling companion.

The fun heatable must-haves are the perfect accessories for kids to cuddle, plus will look adorable sat dressing mini beds as cushions.

Mr tickle has sold out online, but look out for him in stores.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine is another ideal candidate for warming cuddles – her character practically radiates sunny rays!

The heatable toys feature an inner microwaveable ceramic bead pouch, which gently releases heat. On a safety note, only the inner bag is to be heated.

Buy now: Little Miss Sunshine Heatable Soft Toy, £6.99, Aldi

Little Miss Hug

Very apt for a heatable soft toy is Little Miss Hug!

Buy now: Little Miss hug Heatable Soft Toy, £6.99, Aldi

Mr Strong

Video Of The Week

The colourful soft toys are said to be ‘ideal for sensory development’.

The larger-than-life Mr Men characters will also to add some personality to kid’s bedroom decor.

Buy now: Mr Strong Heatable Soft Toy, £6.99, Aldi

Mr Bump

These super cute heatable soft toys bring little one’s favourite characters is to life.

It’s not so much a case of do we need one, it’s more which one?!