When it comes to cleaning product recommendations they don’t come much more highly regarded than that of Mrs Hinch. Whichever cherished cleaning buys the cleaning guru shares with her fans on social media instantly become cult classics.

Making this new laundry care collection a dream come true for fans…

Earlier this week Mrs Hinch popped to the Colchester branch of Home Bargains to unveil her new range. The two limited edition products to ‘Hinch the washing’ are Rose Wonderland Bold and Lenor collection.

‘As all my Hinchers know, I absolutely love Lenor and Bold – I’ve been using them for such a long time now!’ explains an excitable Sophie Hinchliffe, AKA Mrs Hinch. ‘I’m so excited to finally share my limited edition Rose Wonderland Laundry Collection.’

‘I love a cosy winter night in and I wanted this product to really bring that feeling to life. I think Rose Wonderland will be the perfect dream team for winter. I hope (customers) enjoy using it as much as I do.’

Mrs Hinch’s products in Home Bargains

The two limited edition products are Bold Rose Wonderland All-in-1 Pods and Lenor Rose Wonderland Fabric Conditioner. Both are available in Home Bargains stores nationwide now.

The fresh new scent infused with cotton blossoms and floral notes, with a warm touch of musk. Customers who have already bagged the new laundry products are delighted…

‘I really like it 😍💕 ‘ exclaims one. ‘It smells amazing 😍 ‘ cries another.

‘Omg I can’t stop using this it smells amazing you need to bring out this sent in plug in’s or wax melts xx’.

‘😍it smells amazing, washed my towels in it and now my bathroom smells lovely 😊 ‘.

The brilliant in-store display includes a life-size avatar of Mrs Hinch herself. Complete with snow, trees and roses to bring the enchanted forest to life – to create the ultimate ‘selfie-station’.

Rose Wonderland has been designed to encapsulate the coziness of wintertime. Bring it on!