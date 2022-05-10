We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mrs Hinch’s outdoor furniture range at Tesco has landed! The cleanfluencer’s best garden furniture is available now – in selected stores and online.

With prices starting at just £8, there are outdoor accessories, Mrs Hinch’s very own egg chair, plus a four-piece loung set. If you’re looking to revamp your outdoor space on a budget, the Mrs Hinch garden furniture range at Tesco is perfect.

Hinch Egg Rattan Chair

With the weather set to heat up towards the end of the week, the Hinch x Tesco Outdoor collection comes at just the right time. It has everything you need to get the garden summer-ready.

There’s stylish rattan outdoor furniture, embroidered scatter cushions, floor cushions, and even a range of outdoor plants and foliage. The rattan egg chair above is £350, and the four-piece furniture set is £499. The furniture comes with water-resistant cushions in neutral tones.

‘As a family, we love to spend as much time as we can in our garden with the boys during the spring and summer months,’ says Sophie. ‘Working with Tesco to extend our home comforts outside to create a stylish outdoor space has been another dream come true,’ she adds.

Image credit: Hinch x Tesco

‘We’ve added natural rattan finishes, sage green foliage, and hints of light blue inspired by the Mediterranean throughout the collection for a classic, timeless look that you can enjoy with your family and friends, year after year.’

The Mrs Hinch garden furniture range comes after two popular Mrs Hinch Tesco homeware collections. With the new outdoor pieces, Hinchers will be able to transform lacklustre patios and decking into a relaxed and sociable spot for hanging out with family and friends without breaking the bank.

Video Of The Week

It’s ideal for anyone wondering where everyone’s going to sit when you have people over for a barbecue, and there are also plenty of decorative pieces for those finishing touches. We’re loving the outdoor faux plants and foliage such as European olive and eucalyptus plants.

Shoppers can add the new Hinch Outdoor pieces to their shopping baskets in selected Tesco Extra stores and online at www.tesco.com, from 9th May 2022.