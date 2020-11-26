Whether it’s home fragrances, Christmas present hacks or her favourite cut-price vacuum cleaners, Mrs Hinch is the style Queen that we keep coming back to for more inspiration.
We’ve already done so before with her gorgeous (and now famous) waved chandelier that takes pride of her place in her flawless bedroom.
The statement piece, which Mrs Hinch revealed is from Shabby store has wonderfully waved edges and intricate fringe detailing.
But the big news now is that for Black Friday, you can channel your inner Mrs Hinch and grab this chandelier for 25% off!Usually priced at £250, the chandelier is now reduced by a quarter, so get it now for £187.50. But please note, to treat yourselves to the deal you have to sign up to Shabby Store’s website first.
Waved Chandelier: was £250, now £187.50, Shabby Store
This chrome Waved Chandelier adds a huge splash of luxury, without the huge price tag. Styled with a waved design and paired with delicate chain details makes this the perfect centre piece for any home.
Or get the look for even less – if Mrs Hinch’s light is out of budget still.
Silver Sophie Flush Ceiling Light: was £200, Now £140, BHS Lighting at Debenhams
The name alone is enough to make us think Mrs Hinch would LOVE this light! Saving £60 makes it all the more appealing too.
Spiral Droplet Chandelier: £120, Matalan
With the same manner of cascading droplets make this lookalike a good cheaper alternative. The ceiling fitting is matching in chrome, to keep the look uniform.
Mrs Hinch set her Instagram followers crazy when she first posted about the chandelier. Many of them immediately asked where she got it from. Not only did her fans ask about the chandelier, they of course queried about her other bedroom furniture pieces.
And it’s not just the ceiling light that illuminated the hearts of fans. One user asked: “OMG where is this lamp from?” The flawlessly minimalist lamp has a squared-off shade and what looks like a glass stand.
Many of us unashamedly try and replicate Mrs Hinch’s style, but for a fraction of the price. So here’s a couple of luxury lamp alternatives that will make the home-style icon proud.
Siena Table Lamp: was £25, now £18.75, Argos
This gorgeous lamp comes with shimmering beads, satin strings and elegant chrome to create a feminine contemporary space. Ideal on a dining room sideboard or on a console table in your hall. This table lamp adds a luxury feel to any room, for an absolute snip.
Chrome 44cm Bedside Table Lamp: was £39.99 now £34.99, Wayfair
Featuring a chrome finish with a cream cotton shade, this table lamp adds a glamorous touch to your console table or bedside.