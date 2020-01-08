The Aldi rocking chair is back – with a contemporary new look for 2020

Aldi’s much-loved Baby and Toddler Specialbuys event is back this week! The new collection features the unmissable Aldi rocking chair, which in previous years proved so popular it sold out in less than 60 seconds!

A new year of course means it’s back but with a fresh new style – so will it prove as popular? It’s the same price, of £149.99, with even more style so we predict the answer is yes.

The fashionable new-look rocker is an online exclusive, not available in stores.

What else is new? Exclusive first look: Aldi cushions and bean cubes set to transform living rooms

The new nursery chair is available to pre-order online today.

The new look Aldi rocking chair

This is the new Aldi rocking chair. very similar to the famous nursery chair, which sold out in less than a minute when previously released! The luxurious Accent Rocking Chair is still just £149.99, a price that has no increased year on year. The stylish Scandi-style rocker is available in on-trend neutral grey/oatmeal colourway with exposed wooden legs.

The main differences to the design are the modern rocker legs, this year they are a more streamlined scandi design. Additionally the seat itself no longer features a traditional button back finish – instead it’s a more boxy contemporary design, still with comfort as its core.

This brilliant design is ideal for providing a comfy place to perch while tending to baby, at all hours. Whether feeding or simply bonding this chair ensures optimum comfort.

Video Of The Week

The new chair comes complete with choice of easy-to-fit standard or rocking legs, same as before. It can therefore be easily converted to a modern armchair, ideal for a living room once baby is bigger. Anyone else tempted to sit rocking in front of their favourite TV soap every night? After all who says rockers are just for nurseries?

Pre-order now: Oatmeal Accent Rocking Chair, £149.99, Aldi

The 2019 rocker design

Just a reminder to demonstrate how the style has evolved, over the past year. A reminder that Aldi offers furniture of a similar nature each season, but moves it on to suit current trends.

Is the new design rocking your world? Or do you prefer the more traditional design from last year?