A recent study, carried out by Next Home, reveals parents will shell out more than £5,000 on decorating their child’s nursery and bedrooms.

The study of 2,000 mum and dads found six in 10 made sure their new child’s room was ready for them before the birth. With parents admitting to spending around £853 on new furniture, decor and soft furnishings.

With parents redecorating their children’s rooms at least once every two years – parting with £900 each time. Doing the maths, that equates to a further £4,500 paid out before the child’s 10th birthday.

While 42 per cent claimed spending too much money on their child’s nursery, 37 per cent admitted they don’t mind how much it costs – as long as their bundle of joy is happy.

Of those more than half of the dads (54 per cent) were who thought they spent too much time and money on decorating the nursery. Compared to just 35 per cent of the mums. A stat we’re not shocked by.

It appears parents are shifting away from old-fashioned gendered colour schemes, with more choosing neutrals, grey and yellow (57 per cent). With only 36 per cent opted for the ‘traditional’ pink for a girl and blue for a boy.

‘It’s a special time for parents planning and preparing the nursery, thinking about the aesthetics and the practicality of the room’ says a spokesperson for Next Home.

‘There is so much inspiration and help around choosing the colour scheme and buying furniture and accessories to create the perfect calm, safe space for the baby.’

Going on to say, ‘Parents also want to put time and thought into how the space can grow and evolve, from baby to child and onward.’

Top 10 child’s room themes revealed

It seems parents are going wild for animal prints and jungle themes. But Princesses and superheroes are still high on the agenda, when it comes to decorating.

For inspiration almost three in 10 turned to magazines or Pinterest, while more than a quarter took ideas from friends’ or relatives’ homes.

The study found furniture is the most considered purchase, with 28 per cent saying this took the longest to decide on when planning their baby’s nursery.

The cot is considered the most important item to get right in the nursery – although 40 per cent didn’t agree – followed by cupboards and storage, the baby monitor and the wallpaper.

Furniture was followed by the colour scheme (26 per cent), the layout of the room (17 per cent) and the theme (17 per cent).

It emerged more than a third bought all-new items for their baby’s nursery, with only 37 per cent having bought second-hand items.

Top 10 most important buys for nurseries

1. Cot/Bed

2. Cupboard/Storage

3. Baby monitor

4. Wallpaper/Wall art

5. Lighting

6. Changing table

7. Nursing chair

8. Toybox

9. Cot mobile

10. Nappy/Laundry bin

The finished rooms are then shared on social media with the average parent, polled via OnePoll, posting three photos on Facebook or Instagram to show off their efforts.

Which theme will welcome your little one?