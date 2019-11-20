Weekend lie-ins are set to get super snuggly, thanks to these new B&M waffle fleece bedding sets. As temperatures plummet, there’s no better time to buy a fleece-feel duvet set.

Imagine the warm cosy factor when turning in for slumber on cold winter evenings.

Available in a range of stylish shades of on-trend Navy and Charcoal. With prices starting from £20 for a double, this seasonal bedding is sure to fly off the shelves.

The discount retailer is on hand to rescue us from freezing winter nights with this latest fleece bedding, from the in-house Heritage Collection.

New B&M waffle fleece bedding

‘Tis the season to wrap up warm and stay inside. The super soft touch provides the ultimate cosy comfort, ideal for snuggling up. The waffle fleece range is brand new in stores. It follows in the footsteps of the best-selling super-soft teddy fleece bedding from last winter.

With faux fur and teddy bear coats remaining as the best-selling coats of the season, for a second year in a row, it was only a matter of time before this trendy fleece texture took over our homes too. The irresistibly tactile fabric offers a dreamy fabric for homewares, to help us cocoon against the cold – like a human form of hibernation.

The waffle fleece fabric is now available as bedding sets at B&M. To make them even more fashionable the sets are available in on-trend shades of Charcoal grey and stylish Navy.

How inviting, anyone else feel an overwhelming urge to snuggle up in fleece for the remainder of winter? Can’t be just us!

The new waffle fleece duvet sets are available in double and king size set. The sets comprise of a duvet cover, in your chosen size, along with two matching pillowcases. Pillowcases in the same soft material ensures you feel the warm from head to toe, to keep you warm all night long.

The waffle fleece range joins the hugely popular faux fur range of warming accessories, from throws and cushions to rugs.

Video Of The Week

B&M posted this faux fur beauty with the caption, ‘A perfect navy throw, it would look awesome in your cosy corner!’. We couldn’t agree more, and with 4,182 likes and 147 comments we’d say shoppers agree too.

The one issue of course is how much harder it’ll be to get out of bed on cold winter mornings.

The struggle might be all the harder after being tucked up all toasty, but it’s a risk we’re willing to take quite frankly.