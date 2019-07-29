Iconic British brand Dualit announces second partnership with global colour and trend forecaster, Anna Starmer. The colourful collaboration explores the next key colours set to take over kitchens of the future.

The new range comprises four thoughtfully selected colours – Evergreen, Eucalyptus, Limestone and Desert.

These luscious new tones are available on classic Dualit toasters and kettles.

New Dualit colours for 2019/20

Following months of research and development, the Naturals collection came to life. The new colour palette of greens and warm neutral tones draws inspiration from the world around us.

These key colours reflect a growing desire to make our homes a calming sanctuaries away from the hectic modern world.

Evergreen Dualit toaster

The most prominent of the new hues is the timeless Evergreen colourway – reminiscent of fresh herbs and natural produce. With the trend for welcoming more and more foliage indoors this forest green is sure to be a best-seller.

This rich, intense green is set to be the new brooding colour for kitchens overall – the new navy if you will.

Desert Dualit toaster and kettle

Desert is a nude shade, perfect for pairing with dark kitchen landscapes, such as black, navy and charcoal.

Reminiscent of bare plaster Desert is warmer than a cream but understated enough not to overpower. This is a great shade for those who want colour without too much commitment. Inspired by the soft textures of sand and pebbles, this hue is in line with the trend for embracing natural surfaces and textures in our homes.

Eucalyptus Dualit toaster

‘In these uncertain times, we find ourselves drawn more toward the natural world for inspiration,’ explains Anna.

‘The constant change of the seasons and the solid ground beneath our feet help to remind us that we are all part of the rhythm of life on earth. We feel a need to fill our homes with natural colours; they are calming, grounding and meditative.’

Eucalyptus is the perfect balance between saturated and balanced. The calming shade of green, with a hint of grey to it, feels like a grown-up take on an accent pastel shade.

Limestone toaster and kettle

Limestone is an updated neutral, an almond-like alternative to white. Ideal for contemporary kitchen spaces paired with organic textiles, bleached woods and primitive materials for an on-trend look.

The collaboration marks Dualit’s second colour collection with Anna.

Video Of The Week

‘It has been wonderful to work with Anna again, ‘ exclaims Alex Gort-Barten, director of Dualit. ‘A storyteller with an unsurpassed knowledge of colour, Anna has once again challenged us to look at our products in a completely new way.’

We bring together the best engineering, latest technology and a traditional handmade ethos, juxtaposed by a restless search for the next trend. Anna’s all-encompassing approach to colour perfectly mirrors our obsessive approach to engineering. Making the collaboration a natural fit.’

Dualit Classic toasters start from £149.50.